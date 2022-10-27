Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

The singer argued that people claimed he had not bought a new car but had rather spray-painted his old car.

'Bwana Mkunaji' captioned the video saying people should learn to celebrate the growth and blessings of others.

"They said I painted my old car yellow. Hapana here are my babies just chilling. Good life, life bila stress life bila scandals life tu ya kisani. Let's all learn to celebrate one another coz life ni short na haitaki hasira so just enjoy it," he said.

On Sunday, October 23 the 'Njiwa' hitmaker announced that he had purchased a Mercedes Benz as a reward for the great work he had done and even thanked the fans for giving him a second chance.

Willy Paul's Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

"God did it again! Glory be to the most high God. Thank you my father for yet another beautiful gift. Decided to gift myself for the good job I've been doing, for the clean content.

"I've been releasing. I intend to keep it that way and to you my fans that gave me a second chance Asanteni. It is because of your generosity that I am where I am today. Another Mercedes Benz double sunroof," he said.

His new purchase comes months after he purchased a nissan van which he said was meant to ferry people attending private parties in and outside the country. It was actually one of the vehicles he showed in the collection.