RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

Masia Wambua

The musician recently acquired a new German machine which had many doubting whether it was new or was refurbished

Willy Paul, he recently acquired a new car
Willy Paul, he recently acquired a new car

Willy Paul has shown off his collection of the cars he owns barely a week after he shared that he has gifted himself with a new German machine.

Read Also

The singer argued that people claimed he had not bought a new car but had rather spray-painted his old car.

'Bwana Mkunaji' captioned the video saying people should learn to celebrate the growth and blessings of others.

"They said I painted my old car yellow. Hapana here are my babies just chilling. Good life, life bila stress life bila scandals life tu ya kisani. Let's all learn to celebrate one another coz life ni short na haitaki hasira so just enjoy it," he said.

On Sunday, October 23 the 'Njiwa' hitmaker announced that he had purchased a Mercedes Benz as a reward for the great work he had done and even thanked the fans for giving him a second chance.

Willy Paul's Mercedes Benz
Willy Paul's Mercedes Benz Willy Paul's Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans poke holes into Willy Paul's narrative on his new Mercedes Benz

"God did it again! Glory be to the most high God. Thank you my father for yet another beautiful gift. Decided to gift myself for the good job I've been doing, for the clean content.

"I've been releasing. I intend to keep it that way and to you my fans that gave me a second chance Asanteni. It is because of your generosity that I am where I am today. Another Mercedes Benz double sunroof," he said.

His new purchase comes months after he purchased a nissan van which he said was meant to ferry people attending private parties in and outside the country. It was actually one of the vehicles he showed in the collection.

Pozze wanted to prove his critics wrong as a number of netizens claimed he had repainted his other old car if anything according to his post is a thing to go by.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air