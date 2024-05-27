YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

- YY Comedian faced criticism and doubt from his extended family about his career choice
Success many times never comes easy and YY comedian knows this too well.
The celebrated comedian recently shared the painful yet triumphant story of his rise to fame on the Mic Cheque podcast, revealing the hurdles he faced in convincing his extended family of his career choice.
YY, whose real name is Oliver Otieno, narrated how he left home under the guise of visiting the village, only to move to Mathare with a friend.
For nearly six months, he commuted from Mathare to Carnivore for auditions on the Churchill Show, all the while without making any appearances on TV.
His extended family, concerned about his absence from traditional employment, began to worry.
"They called me to find out what I was up to and offer me life advice," YY recounted.
YY's doubtful uncle
Among his critics was an uncle who sarcastically questioned his pursuits, even switching on the TV when Churchill Show aired to mock him.
"He kept saying, Kwani wewe hufikiwi ama wewe ndo mkali umeekwa wa mwisho,"YY narrated, implying that his uncle doubted he would ever succeed.
The situation escalated when YY was summoned to a private meeting where his uncle bluntly accused him of being a thief whose time was limited and that soon he would be just be shot.
The sentiments forced YY to walk out of the room and even left the house. This harsh dismissal was a turning point for YY.
YY's success vision
On his way back to Mathare, he sent a text to one of his aunts, expressing his hope that his uncle would live long enough to see his success.
"The whole time on my way back to Mathare from my uncle's place, I texted my aunt and I was sure she was still in the meeting, so I am just praying that he lives long enough to see me become a millionaire," said YY.
Success at last
His breakthrough came when he finally began appearing on Churchill Raw, eventually earning a spot on the main show, Churchill Show.
Reflecting on his journey, YY became emotional as he spoke of his mother, his constant motivator, who herself had been looked down upon by some family members.
"My mother has always been my motivator. She was the reason I kept pushing, despite the odds," he shared.
Today, YY’s success has reversed the tables. He has ensured that his mother is held in high regard, proud of the comfortable life he has provided for her.
