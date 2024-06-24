Auditions & live recording dates for Churchill Show's newly launched season

After a long hiatus, the comedy show, Churchill Show is making its return to television.

In a joint statement by NTV and the dynamic hosts Churchill and MC Jesse, the much-anticipated return was confirmed, promising a fresh season filled with the hilarious sketches and side-splitting comedy that endeared the show to many.

Churchill, the show's host, expressed his excitement about the comeback, highlighting the significant demand from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are excited we are back where it all began many many years ago and it's people who have requested for the show," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill acknowledged the current challenges facing the country and the vital role of comedy in offering much-needed relief.

"I think we are going through a very interesting season as a country and there is a need to release that stress. There may not be much to celebrate but there's something about the show. The show is a ministry and so every time it's there on TV, it brings joy," he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show's return is scheduled for July 13th, at 8 p.m. and Churchill assured viewers of a revamped experience with numerous new segments.

"It starts this 13 July and TV will not be the same again. There are a lot of segments and you will see it back," he promised.

Live recording of the new season

The show is set to begin live recordings at Carnivore within the next week, creating a platform for showcasing diverse talents across the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

MC Jesse echoed this excitement, emphasising the show’s role as a talent factory.

Jesse also revealed plans for auditions to discover new talent, aligning the show with current trends and preferences.

"Auditions must happen, we are going to go as per what people want. We have a whole new team and they will get the right talent as per this generation. We are working with a lot of young guys and the show will complement with social media," said Jesse.

The show according to Churchill will be doing national tours once it peaks. The show took a break before it went on TV47 and then went on a long break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya