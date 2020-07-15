Comedian Jalang’o has apologized to his former co-host at Milele FM Alex Mwakideu for not telling him that he was leaving Milele FM.

Speaking when he hosted Mwakideu on his #BongaNaJalas show, the comedian said that he always told the Milele FM presenter every move he makes and he is sorry he did not inform him of his departure.

“Mwakideu wewe mwenyewe unanishangaza kuniuliza kuwa nitakuwa natoka redio nyingine hadi nyingine. Mwakideu wewe unajua shida ambazo nimepitia na kabla sijawai toka pahali ama kwenda pahali pengine bila kukwambia. I have always told you my next move. I’m sorry for this one, I did not tell you,” said Jalang’o.

I’m sorry I didn’t tell you - Jalang’o apologizes to Alex Mwakideu over Milele FM exit

He went on to explain that he had issues he was trying to sort out with the Mediamax Human Resource manager, but after they did not come to an agreement he decided to leave the station.

He however, mentioned that Mwakideu knew he had been affected by the second retrenchment that saw more than 100 employees dismissed.

“Sikuwa nimekwambia kwa sababu bado tulikuwa tunavutana na akina HR. si ati napanga mikakati. Sikuwa na kazi Mwakideu, wewe mwenyewe ulikuwa unajua. Ikaja kabisa sina redio, sina mahali pa kwenda nimefutwa kazi,” added Jalang’o.

During the interview, the two (Jalang’o and Mwakideu) said that Milele FM is the last place they worked together on radio, and they will never work together again.

A few days after leaving Milele, Jalang'o disclosed that Mwakideu did not know he was not coming to work after failing to come to an agreement with the Milele FM management.

According to him, he tried to contact Mwakideu the night before, but he had slept and when Mwakideu called in the morning, he couldn’t believe the news that Jalang’o had left Milele FM.

