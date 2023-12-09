‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

In a recent interview, the group revealed that at the height of their fame, promises came flowing but not much came out of them.

Among the promises made to the quartet of Banguz, Mosree, Ngesh, and Mguzu that is yet to translate into anything tangible is a Sh5 million donation.

Opening up on their tribulations, the group noted that they were even promised jobs that have not been forthcoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed with their CVs, Spider Clan members who hail from Naivasha divulged that life has become tough and they are not sitting back and waiting for the promises to be fulfilled as they have resorted to hustling for jobs to make ends meet.

"Maisha imekuwa ngumu because even some promoters came on board but nothing. We were even promised jobs, but see we even have our CVs here with us, we are job searching. Saa izi tuko chini mbaya," the group divulged.

'Kaveve Kazoze' was the group’s song that propelled them to fame, making Ngesh a social media sensation with treats and goodies flowing, but this did not last long going by the group’s own admission that “Saa izi tuko chini mbaya".

Mike Sonko's deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngesh wa Vasha experienced a gradual growth in popularity alongside her crew, Spider Clan with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hosting the Spider Clan in his office, where he transformed their appearance with a complete wardrobe makeover.

From stylish outfits to accessories, the crew received a head-to-toe transformation to enhance their stage presence.

Additionally, the former governor generously provided them with financial support, ensuring they were equipped for their upcoming performance at his club in Mombasa.

"We must support our own, I gifted Spider Clan crew (Kaveve Kazoze) with some stuff for their performances and also paid them to perform at club volume mombasa this coming weekend.

"I will continue supporting local talents across the country because most of them rely on their talents for survival," Sonko divulged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office Pulse Live Kenya

A new look and goodies for rising Gengetone star

Ngesh became the most famous member of the group earlier this year with 21-year-old millionaire from Mombasa, Kiddo, promising to support by covering the production costs of her upcoming video and audio.

A video showing the rising Gengetone star flaunting some cash surfaced online, revealing that she had been gifted Sh20K.

Another video was uploaded online, showing Ngesh enhancing her beauty with a hairstylist trying to fit her with a wig.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngesh appeared to be satisfied with her new look and smiled at the camera as she thanked her makeover artist for a job well done.

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Ngesh, splashes cash

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is among those who pledged to help Ngesh at the height of her fame, even as a section of netizens called for the whole group to be supported and not one member (Ngesh).

A meeting between the two saw the Senator heap praises on the rapper and gift her cash.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was so good to meet Ngesh yesterday! You're very talented and you're a superstar! I'm so honored to fund your first solo project audios and videos 100% na camera tifi ya kutesa hapa internet," she wrote.