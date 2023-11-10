The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

8 little known details about 'Becky' series actor Sammy Mwangi

Lynet Okumu

Off-screen, Sammy Mwangi, renowned for his role as 'Tito' in Becky, embodies a laid-back persona and is happily committed to a stable relationship. He studied Pharmacy.

Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'
Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'

Sammy Mwangi, a versatile artist known for his role Tito, in the popular Citizen TV series Becky', is also a voice artist, filmmaker, producer, and MCee, who has carved a unique path in the entertainment industry.

Recommended articles

Born in Nairobi's Majengo area, Sammy's family didn't boast wealth, but he recounts having everything he ever wanted while growing up.

The family journeyed through different neighborhoods, from Mathare North to Line Saba, eventually settling in Umoja for an extended period.

Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'
Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Sammy's educational journey was marked by a strong passion for the arts. Engaging in drama, music, and scouting activities, he demonstrated early on his dedication to creative pursuits.

After completing his primary and secondary education, Sammy pursued a degree in Pharmacy, deviating from his initial dream of becoming a doctor, a path his father had envisioned for him.

The first taste of the acting bug hit Sammy in class five when he played the role of a door in a school drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, in class six, he landed a more significant role, winning an award for the best actor.

Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'
Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Despite initially aspiring to be a doctor, Sammy found himself drawn to the world of acting, a decision supported by his parents.

In 2014, after completing his education, Sammy stepped onto the stage at Fanaka Arts. Auditioning and impressing during rehearsals, he marked the beginning of a journey that would shape his career in the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy's journey took a significant turn when he auditioned for a role in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky'.

'Becky' is the new Citizen TV show that premiered on July 31, 2023. The show replaced the 'Sultana' series which ended on July 27.

While auditioning for a different character, he found resonance with the character Tito, a hardworking and compassionate gentleman who strives to provide for his girlfriend and her child by selling 'Mtura'.

Excitement filled Sammy as he embraced the role, portraying Tito's struggles authentically.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV Becky series actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'
Citizen TV Becky series actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

The character's challenges resonated with many viewers who approached Sammy, sharing how they had experienced similar hardships in the streets.

Tito became more than a character; he became a relatable figure embodying the daily struggles of individuals in similar circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy Mwangi's footprint in the entertainment industry extends beyond 'Becky'. In 2015, he ventured into film with the Nest Collective, marking his initial foray into the cinematic world.

The following year, he made his first TV appearance in the show 'Borderline.' In 2017, he secured a role in 'Selina', playing 'Shaka', Selina's uncle.

His career continued to flourish with appearances in shows such as 'Njoro Wa Uba', 'Ngazi', 'Monica', and 'Zora', showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft.

Citizen TV Becky series actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'
Citizen TV Becky series actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

ADVERTISEMENT

While his on-screen character Tito grapples with life's challenges, Sammy Mwangi has found stability in his personal life.

Currently, in a relationship, Sammy emphasised the understanding between him and his partner regarding the nature of his work.

He revealed in an interview with YouTuber Trudy Kitui that his partner was initially hesitant, but she has now grown to appreciate and love the shows Sammy is involved in, acknowledging the artistic significance of his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Tito grapples with the harsh realities of life on the streets, Sammy is a more relaxed individual who cherishes life, outdoor activities, swimming, hanging out, and traveling.

As an extrovert, Sammy's off-screen persona contrasts with Tito's on-screen struggles. Sammy draws on his diverse experiences growing up in various Nairobi ghettos to tackle life's challenges.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

Young Thug's lyrics from these songs will be used as evidence in court

Young Thug's lyrics from these songs will be used as evidence in court

8 little known details about 'Becky' series actor Sammy Mwangi

8 little known details about 'Becky' series actor Sammy Mwangi

Phoina Tosha leaves fans guessing with growing 'baby bump' photo

Phoina Tosha leaves fans guessing with growing 'baby bump' photo

I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offers rare peek into her personal life

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offers rare peek into her personal life

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Nyongo ( Source Savannah College of Art and Design)

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Citizen TV Becky actor Sammy Mwangi 'Tito'

8 little known details about 'Becky' series actor Sammy Mwangi