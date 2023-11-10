8 little known details about 'Becky' series actor Sammy Mwangi

Born in Nairobi's Majengo area, Sammy's family didn't boast wealth, but he recounts having everything he ever wanted while growing up.

The family journeyed through different neighborhoods, from Mathare North to Line Saba, eventually settling in Umoja for an extended period.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy's educational journey was marked by a strong passion for the arts. Engaging in drama, music, and scouting activities, he demonstrated early on his dedication to creative pursuits.

After completing his primary and secondary education, Sammy pursued a degree in Pharmacy, deviating from his initial dream of becoming a doctor, a path his father had envisioned for him.

Sammy Mwangi's debut in acting

The first taste of the acting bug hit Sammy in class five when he played the role of a door in a school drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, in class six, he landed a more significant role, winning an award for the best actor.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite initially aspiring to be a doctor, Sammy found himself drawn to the world of acting, a decision supported by his parents.

In 2014, after completing his education, Sammy stepped onto the stage at Fanaka Arts. Auditioning and impressing during rehearsals, he marked the beginning of a journey that would shape his career in the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of Tito in 'Becky'

Sammy's journey took a significant turn when he auditioned for a role in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky'.

'Becky' is the new Citizen TV show that premiered on July 31, 2023. The show replaced the 'Sultana' series which ended on July 27.

While auditioning for a different character, he found resonance with the character Tito, a hardworking and compassionate gentleman who strives to provide for his girlfriend and her child by selling 'Mtura'.

Excitement filled Sammy as he embraced the role, portraying Tito's struggles authentically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The character's challenges resonated with many viewers who approached Sammy, sharing how they had experienced similar hardships in the streets.

Tito became more than a character; he became a relatable figure embodying the daily struggles of individuals in similar circumstances.

Other TV series & films that Sammy Mwangi has been featured

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy Mwangi's footprint in the entertainment industry extends beyond 'Becky'. In 2015, he ventured into film with the Nest Collective, marking his initial foray into the cinematic world.

The following year, he made his first TV appearance in the show 'Borderline.' In 2017, he secured a role in 'Selina', playing 'Shaka', Selina's uncle.

His career continued to flourish with appearances in shows such as 'Njoro Wa Uba', 'Ngazi', 'Monica', and 'Zora', showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy Mwangi's relationship life

While his on-screen character Tito grapples with life's challenges, Sammy Mwangi has found stability in his personal life.

Currently, in a relationship, Sammy emphasised the understanding between him and his partner regarding the nature of his work.

He revealed in an interview with YouTuber Trudy Kitui that his partner was initially hesitant, but she has now grown to appreciate and love the shows Sammy is involved in, acknowledging the artistic significance of his work.

Differences between Tito & Sammy

ADVERTISEMENT

While Tito grapples with the harsh realities of life on the streets, Sammy is a more relaxed individual who cherishes life, outdoor activities, swimming, hanging out, and traveling.