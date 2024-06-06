Final curtain for 'Becky' as Jiffy unveils new show

The Kenyan TV series 'Becky,' which made a significant splash with its engaging storyline and talented ensemble cast, is finally coming to an end.

After almost a year of delivering rollercoaster drama, tears, and joy, the series has reached its conclusion, leaving a section of fans both relieved and nostalgic.

Produced by Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdallah's production company Jiffy Pictures, 'Becky' premiered on July 31, 2023, following the conclusion of the 'Sultana' series on July 27.

The show revolves around a royal family and centers on Becky, a young woman in her early 20s who works as a housemaid in her baby daddy's house.

As she rekindles her love for him, they face numerous challenges to keep their love strong.

'Becky' series stellar cast

The series featured an ensemble of both new and seasoned actors, including Andrew Levi in the lead role of Junior, alongside Lucy Maina as Becky, Trisha Khalid, Brenda Ngeso, and Michelle.

The storyline, though occasionally overstretched according to some fans, captivated a large audience with its blend of romance, drama, and resilience.

The series' end has elicited mixed reactions from fans. While some are happy that the storyline is concluding, others are nostalgic about the journey and the characters they have grown to love.

Despite some dips in focus, 'Becky' maintained a substantial viewership throughout its run.

According to the station's production manager, Stanley Ngige, 'Becky' enjoyed significant success, particularly in its prime time slot. The series achieved an impressive average of 8 million viewers per day, peaking at 12.5 million viewers at times.

Ngige attributed this consistent viewership to the loyalty of the audience, who tuned in regularly to watch the show back-to-back with the news.

Jiffy Picture unveils new show to replace 'Becky'

As 'Becky' wraps up, Jiffy Pictures has already lined up a new show to fill its slot. 'Neema,' the upcoming series, is set to premiere on June 10, 2024.

This new show promises to deliver even more intrigue, betrayal, and uncertainty, themes that have proven popular with the audience.

The cast of 'Neema' includes both familiar faces and newcomers to the industry. Notable actors such as Fidel Maithya and Hezron Nduati will feature alongside new talents like Selestine Nyagah and Anastacia Kirathe.

The production company released a trailer revealing that 'Neema' will explore complex themes and captivating storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The promotional material teases, "Immerse yourself in the intrigues, betrayal, uncertainty, and questions. Every turn reveals shadows within shadows, weaving a complicated web of trapdoors. Get caught up in the world of blessings upon blessings."

Slated for the prime time slot from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM, 'Neema' is expected to capture the same loyal viewership that made 'Becky' a success.