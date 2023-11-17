The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'County 49' actor Wakio Mzenge jubilant after nomination for international voice award

Amos Robi

The top names in this year's nominee list, include Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, among many other distinguished international actors.

Kenyan actress Wakio Mzenge is basking in the glow of recognition as she secures a nomination in the prestigious Society of Voice Arts And Sciences (SOVAS) 2023 awards.

The actress, with a career spanning over a decade, has been nominated in the highly competitive Outstanding Animation Character – Film or TV – Best African Voiceover category, putting her in contention with two other voice actors.

Mzenge's nomination is attributed to her stellar performance in the film 'This is a True Story,' directed by Faisal Sethi.

Going head-to-head with Serah Johnson from the film 'Moji' and Remi Olutimayin from 'Ajaka: Lost in Rome,' Mzenge is set to make waves in the global recognition arena.

In response to her nomination, an elated Mzenge expressed her joy on X, stating that despite not being in the same category as other acclaimed actors, she is thrilled.

"I'm just in awe!!! Look at the SOVAS nominees this year. Different categories, but yooooo... Mama, I made it!" she wrote.

Her excitement is palpable, especially considering the illustrious names in this year's nominee list, including Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, and Viola Davis, among many other distinguished actors.

Wakio Mzenge is not a newcomer to the Kenyan entertainment scene, having left an indelible mark with her performances in various award-winning shows such as 'Selina,' 'County 49,' and 'Crime & Justice.'

Despite her current success, Mzenge's journey into acting began with the show 'Pendo,' which aired on NTV.

In 'Pendo,' she played the character of Maria, showcasing her acting prowess and laying the foundation for a remarkable career.

A mother of three, Mzenge continues to captivate audiences with her talent. Her current role in the show 'Shamba la Wanyama' adds another feather to her cap, cementing her status as a versatile and accomplished actress in the Kenyan film landscape.

The Voice Arts Awards are awarded for artistry and technical merit within the voice-over and voice-acting industry.

They are presented annually by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS), in recognition of excellence in voice-over achievements as assessed by a panel of industry peers.

