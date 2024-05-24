The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Lynet Okumu

Prince Mwangi Kariithi, widely recognised for his role as Jeff in the 'Becky' series, began his acting career at the tender age of three.

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'
  • Prince Mwangi Kariithi started his acting career at the age of three
  • He gained popularity for his role as Jeff in the Kenyan TV series 'Becky
  • Outside of acting, he is involved in entrepreneurship and charity work

Prince Mwangi Kariithi, popularly known as Jeff, is an eleven-year-old rising star in the Kenyan TV series 'Becky'.

He is currently studying at Parklands, balancing his education with a blossoming acting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Mwangi began his acting journey at the tender age of three. He honed his skills at Gifted Kids, a club dedicated to training young talents and preparing them for auditions.

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Becky' actor Amelia talks about her music degree, hubby & raising their 5 kids

This early start laid a solid foundation for his acting career, which has seen him appear in various projects, including Netflix productions and numerous advertisements.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the TV series 'Becky', Prince plays the character Jeff, the son of the lead actors Andrew Levi and Lucy Maina.

Despite the competitive nature of the audition process, Prince's talent shone through, earning him the coveted role. Jeff is portrayed as a caring, loving, smart, and obedient character who transitions from a rural setting to a mansion and back.

This role has significantly boosted Prince's popularity, making him a household name.

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Prince holds a special bond with his fellow cast members, mentioning that he cherishes his relationships with Junior, Becky, and Maureen the most.

One of the main challenges Prince faces is waking up early for shoots. His day starts at four in the morning, with his aunt taking him to the set.

Additionally, he said in a past interview, that reading and memorising scripts, especially when they are lengthy, can be daunting.

Fortunately, his parents and aunt provide support, helping him navigate these hurdles.

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' with his onscreen parents Andrew Levi 'Junior' and Lucy Maina 'Becky'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' with his onscreen parents Andrew Levi 'Junior' and Lucy Maina 'Becky' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

Prince's family, including his parents and brothers, are immensely proud of his achievements.

His fame has extended beyond the screen, with children and adults alike recognizing him as Jeff on the streets.

This recognition and adoration have significantly impacted his social life, with many people wanting to be his friend at school.

ADVERTISEMENT
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' on set with his onscreen dad Andrew Levi 'Junior'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' on set with his onscreen dad Andrew Levi 'Junior' Pulse Live Kenya

The role of Jeff in 'Becky' has opened numerous doors for Prince.

He is now involved in charity events and has ventured into entrepreneurship with his brand, Cake By Jeff.

These opportunities have allowed him to grow both professionally and personally, expanding his influence beyond acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince looks up to renowned personalities like Lupita Nyong'o and Blessing Lung'aho, drawing inspiration from their success and dedication.

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'
Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff' Pulse Live Kenya

He aspires to become a journalist like Jeff Koinange, admiring his confidence and presence.

Prince's hobbies include watching movies, drawing, and playing football, reflecting his well-rounded personality and diverse interests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Vivian's selfie moment with Steve Harvey divides fans [Photo]

Vivian's selfie moment with Steve Harvey divides fans [Photo]

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Prince Mwangi Kariithi 'Jeff'

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

A collage showing Tahidi High actors Lydia Gitachu, Ted Kitana & Angel Waruinge

Where they are now: The new lives of 'Tahidi High' teachers