Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Here is a list of fresh music this week from artists across East Africa.

Nitetee - Nimo fit Wapendwa Muziki

Gospel artist, Brand Influencer, Entrepreneur, mother & media personality from Kenya, Nimo Gachuiri unleashed a new song titled, 'Nitetee'.featuring Wapendwa Muziki.

The word 'Nitetee' in Swahili means 'Defend Me,' and the song calls upon God to defend and protect us from the snares of the world.

The song’s lyrics are centered on seeking God’s protection and guidance through life’s challenges.

Njooni Muone - Stephen Kasolo

Kenyan gospel recording artist, songwriter, and dancer, Stephen Kasolo came back with a new song titled, 'Njooni Muone'.

The song is a highlight of his wedding with his long-time lover Grace.

Gharama - Guardian Angel fit Rose Muhando

Guardian Angel, a Kenyan gospel recording artist, Afro-rap singer, and Dancehall star, recently dropped a fresh track called 'Gharama,' featuring Tanzanian gospel vocalist, songwriter, and choreographer, Rose Muhando

Punguza Ego - Mejja

“Punguza Ego” is a Swahili phrase that means “reduce your ego.”

The song by Kenyan artist Mejja is a satirical commentary on the culture of showing off and arrogance that is prevalent in society, particularly in the music and entertainment industry.

Vavayo - Whozu fit Marioo

Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist, comedian, and singer from Arusha Whozu unleashed a new song titled, 'Vavayo,' featuring Marioo.

It is an upbeat Afro-pop song that blends traditional East African rhythms with modern production.

Tena fit - Maandy fit Cedo

Maandy, a female Hip Hop recording artist, singer, songwriter, and performer from Kenya, recently released a new song called 'Tena,' featuring Cedo.

The song features an upbeat instrumental with infectious melodies that will make you want to dance along

Natazama Mbali - Martha Mwaipaja

A new gospel track called 'Natazama Mbali' has been released by Martha Mwaipaja, a recording artist in the Tanzanian gospel music industry.

The song’s title translates to 'I am looking far' in English, and the lyrics reflect a message of hope and perseverance through difficult times.

Navutishwa - Bensoul fit Bien

Bensoul has teamed up with Bien to release a new track titled 'Navutishwa,' which is one of the soulful and emotive composition from Bensoul's latest album, 'The Lion of Sudah'.

