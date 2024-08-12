Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during menses

Influencer Ajib Gathoni has shared a deeply personal health update with her followers, revealing her struggle with a condition called Adenomyosis.

Known for her candid approach to life, Ajib didn’t shy away from discussing the challenges she has faced since her diagnosis, offering a glimpse into the often-overlooked realities of living with this condition.

In the post, Ajib described the sharp, intense pain she experiences, especially during her menstrual cycle.

"That random sharp-ass pain you get in your butthole when you're on your period has to be the worst thing someone has to go through," she shared, highlighting the added agony on top of the usual menstrual cramps.

Ajib’s journey to diagnosis wasn’t quick. It took two months before she finally consulted a gynaecologist, recommended by fellow influencer Chiki.

"The gynaecologist I saw – recommended by Chiki by the way – is the best," she noted, expressing her relief at finding a professional who could provide answers.

The diagnosis? Adenomyosis, a condition where cells from the lining of the uterus grow into the uterine muscle, leading to heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding and severe cramping.

Understanding adenomyosis

Adenomyosis is a condition that affects the uterus, causing the inner lining (endometrium) to break through the muscle wall (myometrium) of the uterus.

While the condition is not life-threatening, it can significantly impact a woman's quality of life due to its impact:

Signs and symptoms of Adenomyosis

Heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding

Severe menstrual cramps or sharp pelvic pain

Pain during intercourse

Chronic pelvic pain

Enlarged uterus, which may cause a feeling of fullness or bloating

Treatment and management

Currently, there is no cure for Adenomyosis, but there are various treatment options to manage the symptoms.

The treatment plan usually depends on the severity of the symptoms and the patient's desire to have children in the future. Common treatments include:

Medication: As Ajib mentioned, she was prescribed medication to take before and during her period. These medications can include anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce pain and bleeding or hormonal therapies to regulate the menstrual cycle. Lifestyle Changes: Ajib also noted that her doctor advised her to eat healthily and gradually return to working out. Regular exercise and a balanced diet can help manage symptoms by reducing inflammation and promoting overall well-being. Surgical options: In severe cases, surgery may be considered. Options include endometrial ablation, where the lining of the uterus is destroyed to reduce bleeding, or in extreme cases, a hysterectomy, which is the removal of the uterus.

Ajib's path to recovery

Ajib’s journey is ongoing, with her next gynaecologist appointment scheduled for October. “I’m supposed to go back with feedback. Ma'am, feedback... I’m still in mad pain,” she shared.