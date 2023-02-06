South African star Ami Faku delivers rousing performance at Drip Fest [Photos]

Faku did not disappoint as she delivered a historic performance to music lovers drawn from different parts of the capital.

The festival started with a series of electrifying performances from a lineup of talented DJs such as Dj Suraj, Dj Sultan, and Big Nyagz.

The crowd was already in a party mood as the music filled the air, and the energy level was high as the DJs delivered their performances.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ami, who has been making waves in the South African music scene, took the stage to perform some of her most popular songs. Her powerful voice, coupled with her charismatic stage presence, had the crowd going wild.

The attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance as Ami sang hit after hit. The crowd sang along and danced to the beat, creating a festive atmosphere that was infectious.

Pulse Live Kenya

Attendees did not disappoint either as they were all dressed up to match the theme of the event with most of them rocking African attires.

The event was organised by Radio Africa Group's events wing Radio Africa Events with the aim of bringing Kenyans together to celebrate culture, spirit and diverse backgrounds.

Those that attended besides enjoying a spectacular performance treated themselves fun activities such as games and moments at the 360 video recording booths.

The festival was well-organized, with a good security presence to ensure that everyone had a safe and enjoyable experience.