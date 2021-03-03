Ever wondered why your pancakes always seem to turn into crepes and appear flat and "chapo-like" instead of fluffy.

Sometimes the taste is more like "lahoh" (flat bread) than the buttery, cakey taste that makes a pancake delectable.

Well, the secret is in just one ingredient which many often neglect.

Recipe with a Pulselive Twist: Secret to the perfect, fluffy, homemade Cinnamon Pancakes
The Pulse Live twist to perfect fluffy Pancakes

Milk. Yes, the answer is good old-fashioned milk.

The proteins in milk and eggs are ideal for trapping air bubbles during cooking which ends up making the pancake fluffy.

Another star ingredient in this recipe is the cinnamon. This spice always makes any pastry product exquisite.

It also has many health benefits including lowering blood pressure and anti-diabetic properties.

Ingredients

2 cups Wheat Flour

1 cup Sugar

2 cups Milk

2 Eggs

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

Cooking Oil

Method

  • In a large bowl, pour the measured flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon.
  • Add in the eggs and milk.
  • Using a whisk or fork, mix until well incorporated and there are no flour lumps left.
  • Heat up a wide flat pan and pour some oil before frying your first pancake.
  • Using a serving spoon or ladle, scoop a measure of the pancake batter and spread evenly on the pan.
  • Cook until the edges begin to turn golden brown.
  • Turn the pancake and cook the flip side as well. If necessary add a bit of cooking oil to avoid sticking.

Serve with tea or other breakfast beverage.

