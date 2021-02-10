Sometimes you sit down to have a meal and despite having all the options of ketchup, tomato sauce, vinegar or even mayonnaise, you feel like the meal would be much better with something else.

Pulse Live is here to show you what that "something else" is! This spicy tomato chutney or as it is locally called "Pilipili" elevates everything it touches!

Just one dollop of this amazingly Kenyan condiment is enough and gladly, you can keep it in your fridge or just at a cool, dry place in your cupboard for up to a week.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: Easy homemade spicy Tomato Chutney (Pilipili condiment)

The Pulse Live Twist

For this recipe, the one ingredient you should absolutely not forget is your spice cubes. Beef spice cubes bring out the best taste and we know our favourite brand of these ones!

Ingredients

5 large Tomatoes

1 large purple Onion

2 small bell peppers (Capsicum/ Pilipili hoho)

3 cloves Garlic

3cm thick Ginger

5 whole Chilies (or more according to how much you like chilies)

1/2 cup Cooking Oil

1 Lime

1 tablespoon ground Coriander

1 tablespoon ground chili or chili flakes

1 tablespoon Salt

2-3 spice cubes

Any other spices as you prefer

Method

Coarsely chop the tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, chilies, garlic and ginger.

On the Max setting of your blender, mix together all the chopped ingredients until smooth. Ensure there are little to no chunks of the ingredients.

In a deep sauce pan or sufuria, heat up the cooking oil.

Add the dry, ground spices (coriander, chili, salt, spice cubes) according to your preference. Some suggested spices are turmeric and black pepper. Cook for 15 seconds.

Add the blended ingredients and stir well.

Let it simmer until it thickens and the infused oil is seen at the edges of the cooking pan.

Cool and serve with crisps, French fries, nyama choma, fried chicken or any other meal as a condiment. We had ours with some Nduma (arrow root) crisps and it was amazing!

