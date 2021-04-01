Looking forward to having a great indoors Easter? Can any Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru residents relate?

Well, Pulse Live Kenya has just the thing to make your Easter lunch much more interesting, our very own breadcrumb-coated Fried Chicken!

This recipe is perfect for those who love spicy chicken with just the right amount of spice that makes it yummy and memorable at the same time.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The Pulse spicy, breadcrumb-coated Fried Chicken

There are two main spices which make this recipe mild enough for those who don't like spice and hot enough for those who love spice - oregano and garlic powder.

Ingredients

Full Chicken

1 cup Breadcrumbs

1 Egg (beaten)

1 tablespoon Oregano

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon Chicken Masala

1 tablespoon Garlic

Oil for deep frying

Dania for garnish

Method

Pre-cook the chicken pieces and cool

In a bowl, beat the egg until well mixed

Pour the breadcrumbs in a large bowl, add the spices and mix well

Heat the cooking oil in a large deep sauce pan until hot

Dip the chicken pieces in the egg wash

Dip the egg-coated chicken pieces in the breadcrumbs and cover well

Deep fry the coated chicken pieces until golden brown

Garnish the chicken pieces with dania, serve with a dip or homemade French fries.

