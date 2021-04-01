Looking forward to having a great indoors Easter? Can any Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru residents relate?
Well, Pulse Live Kenya has just the thing to make your Easter lunch much more interesting, our very own breadcrumb-coated Fried Chicken!
This recipe is perfect for those who love spicy chicken with just the right amount of spice that makes it yummy and memorable at the same time.
The Pulse Live Twist to spicy Fried Chicken
There are two main spices which make this recipe mild enough for those who don't like spice and hot enough for those who love spice - oregano and garlic powder.
Ingredients
Full Chicken
1 cup Breadcrumbs
1 Egg (beaten)
1 tablespoon Oregano
1 teaspoon Black Pepper
1 teaspoon Salt
1 tablespoon Chicken Masala
1 tablespoon Garlic
Oil for deep frying
Dania for garnish
Method
- Pre-cook the chicken pieces and cool
- In a bowl, beat the egg until well mixed
- Pour the breadcrumbs in a large bowl, add the spices and mix well
- Heat the cooking oil in a large deep sauce pan until hot
- Dip the chicken pieces in the egg wash
- Dip the egg-coated chicken pieces in the breadcrumbs and cover well
- Deep fry the coated chicken pieces until golden brown
- Garnish the chicken pieces with dania, serve with a dip or homemade French fries.
