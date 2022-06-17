RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

Irene Okere

Prof. George Wajackoyah promised to introduce snake farming if elected president in 2022 as a way to service Kenya’s debt

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has called upon Kenyans to dare the odds with snake farming by applying for a snake farming license.

The agency announced its decision to permit citizens to venture into snake farming online in a post urging those who are interested to apply for a license.

“Are you interested in snake farming? Well to do it you need to acquire a license. Download the license application form for Authority to Operate Wildlife Utilization Enterprise," the agency announced, providing a link to this seven-page application form.

Snake farming is a sector with high potential to grow and provide increased economic opportunities to farmers. It can account for many ways of eradicating poverty.

This decision of the agency's invitation came after the Roots Party presidential hopeful George Wajackoyah promised to introduce snake farming if elected to service Kenya’s debt.

“We have so many snakes in this country and we have so many snake eaters .one of the ways we are going to offset debt is by taking these snakes, extracting poison from them into anti-venom and shipping the reptiles to other countries where they are consumed,” said Wajackoyah.

Soon after one has filled the needed requirement in the form they are expected to return it to KWS for review before the license is approved.

