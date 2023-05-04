For Men: 5 shaving mistakes that leave you with razor bumps

Some men shave daily while others trim their beards periodically depending on how their shaving schedule is.

However, the process can often result in bumps, ingrown hairs, and skin irritation. These bumps, also known as razor burn or pseudofolliculitis barbae, can be painful, itchy, and not pleasing to look at.

Razor bumps occur when shaved hairs grow back into the skin instead of growing out of the follicle. This can cause inflammation, redness, and the development of small, raised bumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are factors that cause razor bumps and how they can be avoided and how they can be avoided:

1. Dry skin

Dry skin can make it difficult for hair to emerge from the follicle, leading to the development of razor bumps.

Before shaving, it's important to properly prepare the skin. Use warm water and a gentle cleanser to wash your face, and then apply a pre-shave oil or cream. This will help to soften the hair and make it easier to cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

2. Dull razors

A dull razor can result in the hair being cut unevenly, leading to ingrown hairs in parts of the face. Always use a sharp razor replaceable after not more than three uses.

3. Poor shaving technique

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaving against the direction of hair growth can cause razor bumps and leave ingrown hairs. Always shave in the direction of hair growth, and use a light touch not using alot of pressure. Shaving too close to the skin can lead to skin irritation.

A photo of a black man shaving in a bathroom mirror Pulse Live Kenya

4. Poor hygiene

Not cleaning shaving equipment or using dirty towels can introduce bacteria to the skin, increasing the risk of razor bumps.

Sharing of towels and equipment can also lead to the transfer of bacteria which can lead to razor bumps and probably other skin infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Curly hair

People with curly hair are more prone to razor bumps because the hair is more likely to curl back into the skin. While you are in no position to choose what hair to have, ensure to use a sharp razor that will see no hairs curl back to the skin.