Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Meanwhile top companies and celebrities have lost their Twitter verification budges after Elon Musks' plan to have twitter users pay for the budges took effect.

Below are the stories that made headlines this week in the entertainment scene.

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony

Kamene Goro has tied the knot with her partner DJ Bonez in an exclusive wedding ceremony. The news of their wedding was confirmed by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o.

Through an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Jalang'o congratulated the couple for their love and marriage.

"Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister Kamene Goro and Deejay Bonez on your wedding day! Love you guys," Jalang'o wrote.

Kamene was dressed in a flowing off-shoulder pink dress with Dj Bonez in a pink coat, black trousers, and a white shirt.

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene tied the knot in an intimate party that saw only close friends and family attend. Notable persons in attendance include, Jalang'o, DJ Kaytrixx among others.

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez relationship

It has not always been roses for the radio presenter as far as relationships go.

A while back, the radio queen in a post revealed he hated her husband before they started dating.

“We became official two years ago. We knew each other six or seven years ago. We weren’t talking. We did not like each other at all. We started with beef! It was a mad beef. He used to say I am a ratchet,” she said.

Kamene and Dj Bonez tried to keep their relationship under wraps and free from the media but failed.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

In January 2023, Kamene celebrated two years anniversary of dating DJ Bonez. The radio host posted a cute photo on social media of her and Dj Bonez kissing, and simply wrote, two years down, anniversary loading.

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Philip Karanja also known as Phil Director and his wife Kate Actress were forced to hang up on Milele FM's Ankali Ray, who had called to inquire about their relationship after rumors surfaced online that the two had split up.

It all started when Kate deleted all images of her husband from her Instagram account, and people online interpreted that there was trouble in paradise.

Ankali Ray took the initiative to interview the couple separately, but it didn't go well since they both decided to hang up after the presenter asked about their relationship.

As for Phil, he didn't want to talk about the matter when he was asked if everything was okay with his wife.

Pulse Live Kenya

The film director ended the call prematurely while Ankali was still asking him questions, saying that it would definitely be a discussion for another time.

Kate Actress was also called by the presenter, but she chose not to speak in public about her affairs, and just like her husband, she hung up on Ankali.

Kate, who had just jetted back to Kenya after attending a movie launch in South Africa, was resting when her phone rang, and she made it clear that she wouldn't talk if it wasn't work-related.

"I don't understand, are you calling me about work? If you are calling me about my family that's different," Kate said as she terminated the call.

Kate Actress and Hubby Phillip Karanja celebrate 4th wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Ankali was left in suspense again, and it's not clear if the two are still together or if hell broke loose in their relationship.

Larry Madowo joins list of unverified Twitter users

Celebrities have started losing their checkmarks as Twitter gets rid of legacy verification unless they pay for it.

One such personality who has lost their Twitter blue badge is Larry Madowo. Larry informed his Twitter followers Thursday night that he had finally lost the badge

"Elon Musk finally removed our legacy verified blue checkmarks. This was fun! I have no plans to pay for Twitter Blue at this time. I’ve been verified since 2011 so it’s great to be regular again," he wrote on Instagram.

Larry Madowo has decided to follow in the footsteps of other celebrities and decline to pay Twitter the fee of Sh1,060 for the verification badge.

Pulse Live Kenya

Madowo expressed his reluctance to pay for the service and highlighted the risk of losing his verified status on the platform.

"I have no plans to pay for Twitter Blue at this time and neither does CNN. Twitter says my blue checkmark will soon disappear - after 12 years of being verified. Anyone will be able to create an account in my name and get it verified for $8 (Sh1,060). What could possibly go wrong?" Madowo added.

Losing the badge can be a significant blow to a celebrity's online presence and reputation, and it has become a hot topic of discussion in recent days.

Here is a list of celebrities who have lost the Twitter Blue

Diamond Platnumz

Zuchu

Wizkid

Davido

Cristiano Ronaldo

Larry Madowo

Carol Radull

Miss Trudy calls out airport security after being arrested

Popular Kenyan travel vlogger, Miss Trudy, has called out Moi International airport security after an unfortunate incident that saw her arrested and detained for three hours.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Miss Trudy narrated her ordeal and called out the airport's security for what she termed as unlawful arrest and harassment of content creators.

In the video, Miss Trudy could be heard expressing her shock and disbelief at the treatment she was receiving.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong," she lamented.

She revealed that immediately she got to the airport with a couple of friends who had come to bid her goodbye, but someone stopped her at the entrance and started harassing her, telling her to stop creating content.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Miss Trudy gave a chronology of how things unfolded. She showed previous videos she took before the incident, where she seemed excited and happily conversed with her friends who brought her to the airport.

She then proceeded to ask them to walk with her to the inside, where they took a group video and photos.

However, as she was talking to one of her friends, a security guard who was seated came closer and talked to them.

A few minutes later, Miss Trudy is seen complaining that they were being blocked from filming at the airport.

"Am leaving Mombasa going back to Nairobi someone stops me at the entrance... starts harassing me telling me to stop creating content. Content creators should have a right to create content. This should not be happening in 2023," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

What started as a simple conversation soon turned ugly when the security officers called the police to arrest her.

"I am not doing anything illegal. I am a Kenyan citizen and i am not even shooting in the security, I am outside and i am being harrassed," she said.

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Love is in the air for Fancy Makadia, the youngest daughter of Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee.

Makadia, who is based in France, recently introduced her lover to the public in a heartfelt post on social media.

In the post, Makadia expressed her gratitude for her partner's love and support, thanking him for making her a better person. She also affectionately referred to him as 'OC' (Osiep Chunya), revealing their closeness and intimacy.

"Hey you, I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for being my lover, my friend, and confidant. Your love has given me the confidence and courage to conquer this world. I thank you for making me a better person.

"You could have had anyone in this world, but you chose me. Thank You. I love you OC (Osiep Chunya)" read the post by Makadia.

Pulse Live Kenya

The revelation by Makadia comes just days after her mother tied the knot in a beautiful wedding and is planning another wedding in Switzerland later in July.

Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Sophia Wanuna, a renowned news anchor at KTN, has resigned from the TV station, according to several highly placed sources.

Wanuna, known for her professionalism and polished on-screen presence, has not made any public announcement or spoken about her departure, and details regarding her resignation remain confidential.

The news of Wanuna's resignation has caught many by surprise, as she had been a prominent figure on KTN's news programs for several years.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Wanuna has tendered her resignation to KTN's management, citing personal reasons for her decision.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, no further details have been disclosed, and Wanuna has not made any public statements regarding her departure.

Wanuna had been widely respected for her journalistic skills, insightful reporting, and engaging on-air presence.

She had covered a wide range of topics, including politics, current events, and human interest stories, and had interviewed notable personalities in Kenya and the region.

Prior to the recent news, Sophia had not appeared in the news bulletin for sometime, with reports stating she last appeared on air in February.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Until her exit she was serving as the deputy editor in Standard Media's broadcast division.

Wanuna started her career at Mediamax Network Limited, where she worked as a news anchor for K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Tyler Mbaya and his girlfriend Georgina have shown that their love is unbreakable despite rumours of a breakup circulating on social media.

The couple put these rumours to rest with a lovely booed-up clip on their social media pages on Wednesday, reaffirming their love for each other.

Netizens on TikTok and other social media platforms had previously noted that Baha and Georgina rarely posted pictures of each other on their respective social media pages.

This led to rumours of a potential break-up between the two, causing concern among their fans.

However, Baha and Georgina's recent video shows that their love is still strong and that they are very much together.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple looked happy and in love, cuddling and kissing in the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

The rumours of a break-up may have stemmed from a leaked picture of Georgina, allegedly in her birthday suit. However, it seems that this leak did not affect the couple's relationship, as they continue to show their love for each other.

Mbaya and Georgina's relationship has been the subject of much attention and speculation since they started dating.

The young lovebirds started dating in 2020 when COVID-19 ravaged the globe. They moved in together as boyfriend and girlfriend the first day they started dating.

Willy Paul responds to Miss P after public apology

Singer Willy Paul has reacted to the apology rendered by his former signee, songstress Miss P.

In an interview, Miss P revealed that she falsely accused the Saldido record label boss of rape, which she said was out of anger and bitterness.

Miss P expressed regret for her actions and also asked the 'Umeme' singer for forgiveness.

She mentioned that a lot had been going on in her life, and she had been facing so much at the time, and the false interview accusing her former boss was out of anger.

"Me doing that interview was an impulsive reaction. I felt bitter, angry, and so many other things. My emotions were all over the place. I was just overwhelmed at the time and I was also not okay mentally and psychologically," she stated.

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the apology, Willy Paul expressed delight in the truth finally unravelling, noting that it was bound to emerge regardless of the time it took.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel. The truth always comes out no matter how long it takes. It's been two years of misjudgment from the public eye. I don't know whether to forgive or..." he said.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Pozze said he had chosen to forgive Miss P noting that he had nothing to lose by not settling the issue and was bound to have more peace by forgiving her.

"Being a good man that I've always been, the good man that most people fail to see the good in.

"I have decided to forgive this beautiful soul. I know it cost me alot but if God can forgive then who I'm I not to? If You truly understand the word of God then you'll understand that there's even more peace in forgiveness," Willy Paul wrote.

