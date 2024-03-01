The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Uhuru aliangukia - Netizens react to Margaret Kenyatta's flawless beauty in 1990

Amos Robi

Kenyans online have been quick to express their amazement at her age-defying beauty, with many commending her for aging gracefully over the years

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta alongside her husband, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Kenyatta Day (now Utamaduni Day) celebrations in 1990 at Nyayo National Stadium
Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta alongside her husband, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Kenyatta Day (now Utamaduni Day) celebrations in 1990 at Nyayo National Stadium
  • A captivating throwback video has left many Kenyans in awe as they witness the remarkable beauty and grace of the former First Lady
  • Margaret Kenyatta has long been admired for her timeless elegance and poise
  • The union of Uhuru and Margaret Kenyatta was sealed in matrimony at the Holy Family Basilica in 1989

In a delightful stroll down memory lane, Kenyans on social media have been captivated by the timeless beauty of former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, as seen in a resurfaced video from 1990.

The video, which has garnered significant attention on the internet, showcases a youthful Margaret alongside her husband, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Kenyatta Day (now Utamaduni Day) celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

The clip not only offers a rare glimpse into the couple's younger years but also highlights the enduring elegance of Margaret Kenyatta, who has gracefully transitioned through the decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also depicted a relaxed former President Uhuru Kenyatta, enjoying the festivities alongside his wife as the late President Daniel Moi delivered his speech.

Online commentators were quick to note her striking appearance, with many expressing admiration for how gracefully she has aged.

READ: Uhuru, Margaret watch in admiration as daughter Ngina addresses youth unemployment forum

Here are some of the reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

shan.elle864 Huyo mzee aliangukia Mali safi manze😍😍alafu akaleta Hadi Linda mama ikasaidia madem na wamama😍😍😍 wasichana warembo Huwa roho safi,achana na ule bibi ya mkora hakuna kile amesaidia nayo watu kutoka huyo mkora wake akuwe kwa ofisi

zack_knight_j ATA kama mkuu alikuwa anakataa maji,,,alijua kuchagua mali

dan.nyamai At around 27..he was married, looking smart and organised. She was and still is pretty

akxydent Waaah Margaret ni keki mbili na ice cream

crispine_ovesi Uhuru anaangalia Maggy hadi aaminii kama hii mali ni yake.😂😂

ADVERTISEMENT

jandiedgar Margaret Kenyatta nimeamini alikuwa a certified baddie with looks during those times. Uhuru hakumiss 💯

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margret Kenyatta
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margret Kenyatta Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margret Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

This candid moment between the couple has reignited interest in their long-standing relationship, which began in their school days.

In a heartfelt revelation, Uhuru once shared how he met the former first lady during their high school days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I first met her brother. We went to the same secondary school and quickly became friends, and it is through him that I managed to meet his younger sister. We started a relationship that has lasted from high school until now. I am thankful to God for that," said Kenyatta.

A photo capturing the wedding of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margret Kenyatta in 1989
A photo capturing the wedding of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margret Kenyatta in 1989 A photo capturing the wedding of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margret Kenyatta in 1989 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

The couple's journey together took a significant step forward when they tied the knot in 1989 at the Holy Family Basilica, a ceremony officiated by the late Maurice Cardinal Otunga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on April 8, 1964, to Njuguna Gakuo, a former director of the Kenya Railways Corporation, and his German wife, Magdalena, Margaret Wanjiru Gakuo Kenyatta has carved her own path of influence and admiration.

As First Lady, her initiatives, particularly in health and education, have left indelible marks on the fabric of Kenyan society.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru aliangukia - Netizens react to Margaret Kenyatta's flawless beauty in 1990

Uhuru aliangukia - Netizens react to Margaret Kenyatta's flawless beauty in 1990

5 dishes Kenyan bachelors can't do without

5 dishes Kenyan bachelors can't do without

Planning to marry someone from your profession? 6 crucial things to consider

Planning to marry someone from your profession? 6 crucial things to consider

Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

Daily or weekly? Does frequency of a woman's sexual activity impact her ability to reach orgasm?

Daily or weekly? Does frequency of a woman's sexual activity impact her ability to reach orgasm?

5 important reasons you should stop inviting pets into your bedroom

5 important reasons you should stop inviting pets into your bedroom

Toxoplasma gondii in pork: What Nairobi residents need to know

Toxoplasma gondii in pork: What Nairobi residents need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

Esma Platnumz weds in Islamic wedding

Diamond's sister Esma Platnumz ties the knot in exquisite Islamic wedding [Photos]

AI-generated image of an African woman, elegantly kneeling in a stylish dinner dress

Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps