Uhuru aliangukia - Netizens react to Margaret Kenyatta's flawless beauty in 1990

In a delightful stroll down memory lane, Kenyans on social media have been captivated by the timeless beauty of former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, as seen in a resurfaced video from 1990.

The video, which has garnered significant attention on the internet, showcases a youthful Margaret alongside her husband, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Kenyatta Day (now Utamaduni Day) celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

The clip not only offers a rare glimpse into the couple's younger years but also highlights the enduring elegance of Margaret Kenyatta, who has gracefully transitioned through the decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also depicted a relaxed former President Uhuru Kenyatta, enjoying the festivities alongside his wife as the late President Daniel Moi delivered his speech.

Online commentators were quick to note her striking appearance, with many expressing admiration for how gracefully she has aged.

Here are some of the reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

shan.elle864 Huyo mzee aliangukia Mali safi manze😍😍alafu akaleta Hadi Linda mama ikasaidia madem na wamama😍😍😍 wasichana warembo Huwa roho safi,achana na ule bibi ya mkora hakuna kile amesaidia nayo watu kutoka huyo mkora wake akuwe kwa ofisi

zack_knight_j ATA kama mkuu alikuwa anakataa maji,,,alijua kuchagua mali

dan.nyamai At around 27..he was married, looking smart and organised. She was and still is pretty

akxydent Waaah Margaret ni keki mbili na ice cream

crispine_ovesi Uhuru anaangalia Maggy hadi aaminii kama hii mali ni yake.😂😂

ADVERTISEMENT

jandiedgar Margaret Kenyatta nimeamini alikuwa a certified baddie with looks during those times. Uhuru hakumiss 💯

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margret Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

This candid moment between the couple has reignited interest in their long-standing relationship, which began in their school days.

In a heartfelt revelation, Uhuru once shared how he met the former first lady during their high school days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I first met her brother. We went to the same secondary school and quickly became friends, and it is through him that I managed to meet his younger sister. We started a relationship that has lasted from high school until now. I am thankful to God for that," said Kenyatta.

A photo capturing the wedding of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margret Kenyatta in 1989 Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's journey together took a significant step forward when they tied the knot in 1989 at the Holy Family Basilica, a ceremony officiated by the late Maurice Cardinal Otunga.

A legacy beyond beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on April 8, 1964, to Njuguna Gakuo, a former director of the Kenya Railways Corporation, and his German wife, Magdalena, Margaret Wanjiru Gakuo Kenyatta has carved her own path of influence and admiration.