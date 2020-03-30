Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday urged workplaces to close operations at 4pm to allow adherence to the Coronavirus curfew which begins at 7pm daily.

The CS made the appeal during a press conference where he confirmed that the number of infections had risen from 42 to 50 in 24 hours.

"Following the imposition of the curfew in our country, we are now urging the employers to release their employees from the workstations at 4 pm. This will ensure that people are able to make travel arrangements to their homes before 7 pm which is the curfew time," the CS pleaded.

The CS went on to issue a travel advisory to all residents of Nairobi, which is the county with the highest number of infections at 34.

CS Kagwe asked all those living in Nairobi to avoid trips upcountry noting that such trips are what accelerated the spread of Covid-19 in Italy - one of the hardest hit countries in the world.

He also urged those upcountry to avoid travelling to the capital as much as it is practicable for them.

Police brutality during curfew

The coronavirus curfew enters its fourth night on Monday amid various reports of police brutality against civilians.

Videos circulated on social media showed police flogging citizens, lobbing teargas and using clubs on those who were found outside during curfew hours.

So far, two deaths have been reported - both of bodaboda riders - who are said to have been assaulted by police.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino, however, insisted that the matters would be investigated by IPOA.