Businessman Chris Kirubi confirmed dead

Quoting his family, Capital FM broke the news of the accomplished businessman's sudden death after years battling cancer.

In a statement to members of the public, the family disclosed that Dr Kirubi was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

The outspoken businessman passed away at his home in Nairobi, where he had resided after discontinuing public engagements.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Christopher J. Kirubi who passed away today at 1 pm at his home after a long battle with cancer fought with fortitude, grace and courage,” his family said in a statement, “He was surrounded by his family,” the statement added.

In the end, you are alone - Chris Kirubi opens up on his battle against cancer Pulse Live Kenya

Chris Kirubi had fought cancer since 2016

The billionaire business man was the proprietor behind Centum Investment Company and Capital FM.

Just hours before his confirmed death, the businessman's verified Twitter handle had posted: "Top of the morning to you, my dear friend. It doesn’t have to be a tiring Monday. Instead, I bring to you good tidings of favour, success, achievements and happiness in the new week. Give yourself a go towards your success plan. Enjoy today and the rest of your week."

In one of his last interviews, Dr Kirubi stated that his battle with cancer had taught him that "in the end, you’re alone".