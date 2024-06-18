Monica Kivuti's Biography: Career profile, community work, husband & 3 kids

Monica Kivuti's life was cut short in a tragic and shocking act of violence, yet her legacy of integrity, dedication, and community service endures.

As a resident magistrate, Monica's career was characterised by her unwavering commitment to justice and her active involvement in initiatives supporting vulnerable populations.

This biography delves into the life of a woman who balanced her professional responsibilities with a devotion to her family and community.

Early life and education

Monica Njoki Kivuti-Kang'ata was born on June 12, 1978, in Embu, where she was nurtured in a devout Christian family.

This upbringing profoundly influenced her values and career path. Monica excelled academically, earning a Bachelor of Law from Moi University in 2006.

The late Madaraka Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti Pulse Live Kenya

She furthered her education with a Master's in International Studies from the University of Nairobi in 2013, equipping her with a broad understanding of global legal frameworks and international relations.

Career beginnings

Before joining the judiciary, Monica gained valuable experience working at Direct Line Insurance.

Her dedication and work ethic during this period laid a strong foundation for her subsequent legal career.

Judicial career

Monica's journey in the judiciary began on July 17, 2013, when she was appointed as a resident magistrate.

Her first posting was at the Kiambu Law Courts, where her integrity and commitment to justice quickly became evident.

The late Madaraka Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti Pulse Live Kenya

She later served at the Baricho Law Courts before being transferred to the Makadara Law Courts on October 12, 2021.

Monica’s tenure as a principal magistrate at Makadara was marked by her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to fair judgment.

Community involvement and advocacy

Beyond her courtroom duties, Monica was deeply involved in community initiatives. She was instrumental in establishing a Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Centre at Jamhuri Police Station, providing crucial support and resources for survivors.

Additionally, she was active in her church, Nairobi Chapel, where she spearheaded an outreach program for needy children, reflecting her compassion and dedication to societal betterment.

Personal life

Monica was a dedicated professional and a devoted mother of three children, including an 18-month-old toddler and a wife.

Her life was a testament to balancing professional excellence with personal responsibilities.

Her family and faith were central to her life, guiding her actions and decisions personally and professionally.

Makadara Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Tragic end and legacy

Monica’s promising career and life were tragically cut short on June 13, 2024, when she was murdered by a rogue police commander, Samson Kipchirchir, at the Makadara Law Courts.

This heinous act occurred while she was passing judgment on a case involving the officer’s spouse.

Monica’s death sent shockwaves through the judiciary and the nation, highlighting the dangers faced by judicial officers.

Mourning and tribute

In response to her tragic death, President William Ruto condemned the attack, emphasising the importance of protecting judicial officers.

Chief Justice Martha Koome declared June 18 a Judicial Day of Mourning, Remembrance, and Prayers for Hon. Kivuti.

She also announced measures to enhance the security of judicial services, ensuring they would no longer be conducted in makeshift structures.

The late Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti Pulse Live Kenya

Final farewell

