DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied allegations that it attempted to prevent former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi, as reported by a local publication on November 11, 2024.

The publication claimed that detectives in unmarked vehicles had blocked Gachagua’s entry to the service and subsequently harassed a local bishop who hosted him.

The DCI, however, described these allegations as entirely false and aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI.

Allegations in local media

The article in question alleged that after Gachagua attended a church service at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Ruiru, Kiambu County, the bishop who hosted him was approached by detectives.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arriving for a church service in Kahawa Pulse Live Kenya

The church’s board secretary-general reportedly told the newspaper that detectives, in unmarked Subaru vehicles, visited the bishop’s residence, questioning his reasons for hosting the former deputy president.

The board’s secretary-general stated that the bishop, after being informed he was under surveillance, had to switch vehicles for safety purposes.

DCI’s response to allegations

The DCI responded to the report, emphasising its commitment to operating within the boundaries of the law and respecting the freedoms of individuals and institutions.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a formal statement, the DCI noted that it does not interfere in matters related to religious gatherings or individual liberties.

The DCI further clarified that contrary to the newspaper’s claim, it had indeed provided a response to the journalist’s inquiries, asserting that the Director of Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI's commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions.

Gachagua’s remarks at the service

During the service on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Gachagua addressed attendees in Kikuyu, touching on political matters and voter registration.

He encouraged his supporters to register as voters, describing voter registration as “our shield,” hinting at its significance for the 2027 elections.

Gachagua further assured his audience that he was engaging with various stakeholders and would provide a way forward in the coming days.

Pulse Live Kenya

DCI’s stand on misrepresentation

The DCI expressed concern over what it called a misleading narrative, noting that the allegations appear intended to paint its officers as overly intrusive.

