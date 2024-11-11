DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

The DCI’s elite Emergency Response Team (ERT) dominated the competition, taking home 13 trophies, the most by any team.

The event featured seven categories, with teams from various security forces competing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

While these teams claimed their share of trophies, with KDF winning 6, GSU 8, Kenya Prisons 3, Kenya Police Service 2, and KWS 2, the DCI’s performance stood out.

Engineer Sammy Onyango, an experienced trainer for the DCI ERT and African Rifle champion, was pleased with the team’s success.

He shared how he introduced them to sports shooting and worked hard to develop their skills.

The competition kicked off with impressive shots from Alvince Osura, the Officer Commanding the DCI Emergency Response Team at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

His precise shooting set the pace for the event and put pressure on the other competitors.

Other DCI shooters followed with strong performances, making it difficult for others to catch up.

One standout shooter was Agnes Wangechi, known as "Gungirl." She quickly hit her targets with incredible accuracy, leaving many in awe of her skills.

Her performance helped propel the DCI to the top and securing their 13 trophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Bamburi Rifle Club Chairman Abdulhakim Daud, Vice Chairman Ramadhan Mohamed, and Changamwe Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Robert Kiinge.

With 13 trophies, the DCI’s ERT proved their dominance in the competition, making a strong statement in the shooting community.

Their victory marked another milestone in their growing reputation within Kenya’s security forces.

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya