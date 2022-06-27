RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan sharpshooters shine at international shooting competition in Italy

Agnes Muchiri during the Kenya Sports Shooting Championship.
Agnes Muchiri during the Kenya Sports Shooting Championship.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has sent its best sharpshooters to Italy to participate in the Swiss National Championship.

Recommended articles

According to the announcement by the DCI, the team of three is being led by Agnes Muchiri was emerged as the best lady shooter in the recently concluded Kenya Sports Shooting Championship.

Ms Muchiri is the current top lady shooter in the country, in the handgun production category.

Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya

In the competition being held at the Defense 360 Formazione Range in Arcisate, Italy, DCI has also sent two other top detectives Serem Kipkemboi and Laban Mutembei.

The two are avid marksmen attached to DCI’s specialised units.

The three sharpshooters have advanced to the finals of the challenge that has attracted other marksmen from the US, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Finland and Turkey.

During the recently concluded Kenya Sports Shooting Championship, International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) President Vitaly Kryuchin praised Kenya for making progress in the sport.

"Kenya is a sporting country and I always had a dream of visiting Kenya and my dream has come true. Kenya not only has good athletes but also has international facilities that can host international competitions, the security around here is top-notch which makes me believe that Kenya can host level V competitions," he said.

Africa Sports Shooting Federation President Hazem Hosni also praised the country, adding that he was inspired to organise a shooting competition in his home country Egypt.

"When Kenya wins we also win as African countries, I am proud to be associated with the sport, the organisers did a fantastic job. Ours is to announce to the world that Kenya is ready to host the World Championships and I will be part of the programme, I am very optimistic that we will succeed,” Hosni expressed.

Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy
Kenyan sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

Police rescue worker who stole Sh3M from angry mob

Police rescue worker who stole Sh3M from angry mob

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru to face attempted suicide charges

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru to face attempted suicide charges

Trending

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law