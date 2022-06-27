DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

According to the announcement by the DCI, the team of three is being led by Agnes Muchiri was emerged as the best lady shooter in the recently concluded Kenya Sports Shooting Championship.

Ms Muchiri is the current top lady shooter in the country, in the handgun production category.

In the competition being held at the Defense 360 Formazione Range in Arcisate, Italy, DCI has also sent two other top detectives Serem Kipkemboi and Laban Mutembei.

The two are avid marksmen attached to DCI’s specialised units.

The three sharpshooters have advanced to the finals of the challenge that has attracted other marksmen from the US, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Finland and Turkey.

During the recently concluded Kenya Sports Shooting Championship, International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) President Vitaly Kryuchin praised Kenya for making progress in the sport.

"Kenya is a sporting country and I always had a dream of visiting Kenya and my dream has come true. Kenya not only has good athletes but also has international facilities that can host international competitions, the security around here is top-notch which makes me believe that Kenya can host level V competitions," he said.

Africa Sports Shooting Federation President Hazem Hosni also praised the country, adding that he was inspired to organise a shooting competition in his home country Egypt.

"When Kenya wins we also win as African countries, I am proud to be associated with the sport, the organisers did a fantastic job. Ours is to announce to the world that Kenya is ready to host the World Championships and I will be part of the programme, I am very optimistic that we will succeed,” Hosni expressed.

