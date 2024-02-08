The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans react after Charlene Ruto's 'lazy youth' comments on National TV

Lynet Okumu

Kenyans respond to Charlene Ruto's remarks on youth poverty and laziness

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, has found herself at the center of a social media storm following her remarks about Kenyan youth during an interview with a local TV station on February 7.

Her comments urging youth to be proactive and create opportunities for themselves have ignited a passionate debate online.

In her interview, Charlene encouraged young people not to remain idle but to instead initiate projects that can provide them with a source of income.

"I’d like to call on our young people, let’s not sit and be lazy. You are passionate about something, don’t give up on that. Reach out to us, and give us your idea. Tell us this is what I want to do," she said.

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023
Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized the importance of creating opportunities in the face of high unemployment rates among the youth.

"The best thing we can do for our young people is create opportunities for them," Charlene stated. She urged youth to pursue their passions and reach out with their ideas, rather than solely seeking traditional employment.

"I give a listening ear to somebody who has already started something and I can see where they are going and I can easily put something in other than somebody who is like give me a job. Which job? Where am I going to get the job from?" she said.

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)
Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, Charlene called on young people to actively participate in international platforms and discussions, particularly those focused on issues like climate change.

She emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of Kenyan youth on the global stage and advocating for their interests.

"We need young people to start and continue attending these international platforms because the more we are, the more we can fight for our space," Charlene asserted.

However, Charlene's remarks seemed to have stirred controversy and anger among some members of the youth community.

Charlene Ruto speaking during the commissioning of the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Programme at State House on August 15, 2023
Charlene Ruto speaking during the commissioning of the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Programme at State House on August 15, 2023 Charlene Ruto speaking during the commissioning of the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Programme at State House on August 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Social media platforms, particularly X, have been flooded with posts sharing the video of Charlene's interview, demanding an apology from her.

Many social media users expressed frustration, viewing Charlene's comments as out of touch and insensitive to the challenges faced by Kenyan youth.

They argued that her privileged background may have clouded her understanding of the realities experienced by many young people in the country.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
Critics pointed out that Charlene's position as the daughter of a prominent political figure may have shielded her from the struggles and hardships faced by ordinary Kenyan youth.

They argued that her remarks came across as dismissive of the systemic issues contributing to youth unemployment and underemployment.

Charlene is the founder and patron of the Smachs Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Kenyan youth through sustainable agriculture and climate action.

Lynet Okumu

