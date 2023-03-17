Gachagua reveals dilapidated state of Sh400M official DP residence

Speaking in an interview with Mt Kenya vernacular radio stations on Friday, March 17, Gachagua said the DP's official residence, which is reported to have cost taxpayers Sh400 million is in poor condition.

He said the facilities in the house are in poor condition due to a lack of maintenance.

"Even if I would want to move into the DP's residence, that place is inhabitable. I found Ruto staying in a house where the roof is leaking... They had even moved to a corner house together with the wife. The toilets were dilapidated because the DP's office had been denied funding for five years," said Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

DP Gachagua further stated that the borehole pump in the residence had also broken down and that no repairs and maintenance had been done, something he said was meant to punish President Ruto.

"The borehole had spoilt, he used to pay for electricity from his own pocket. That man (Ruto) indeed has a big heart... He was oppressed but he never spoke out. The residence had no water. It was just a shell.

"Even if I wanted to move to that house, I have no money to repair it but I'm fine with where I'm currently living," Gachagua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led regime at the time failed to disburse funds to manage the residence forcing President Ruto to foot all bills including electricity bills, fuel and accommodation for his staff whenever he was in transit.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DP also disputed recent allegations by former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani that his office demanded Sh15 billion days after the 2022 General Elections.

“My office did not ask for any money, it just received allocation because it is a public office. There was no request for additional funds, what they did is that they were returning the Sh1.5 billion they had cut from the Office of the DP so that operations can go on," he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT