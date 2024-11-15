Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

The government has taken a step to address a growing backlog of unclaimed passports by temporarily suspending online booking services.

This move, announced by the Directorate of Immigration, targets the collection of approximately 65,000 passports left unclaimed at various centres across the country.

Why the suspension was necessary

Major application hubs, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Embu, and Eldoret, have been overwhelmed by piles of uncollected passports.

By halting new bookings, the government aims to redirect focus and resources towards clearing this backlog.

This suspension is also strategic in accommodating Kenyans who urgently need passports for job opportunities abroad.

Dedicated desks for labour migration

Recognising the urgency for passports among Kenyans seeking employment abroad, the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS) has established Migrant Labour counters to prioritise their applications.

Applicants for this service are required to provide relevant proof to justify the urgency of their requests.

Scaling up passport issuance

In response to the surging demand for passports, the government has ramped up its capacity.

Investments in advanced printing technology and additional staffing have significantly improved processing speeds.

To decentralise services and ease congestion at the main immigration office in Nyayo House, new regional offices have opened in Kericho and Bungoma, with plans underway for more in Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos.

The Ministry of Interior highlighted these efforts, noting, "The reforms have enabled us to address the historical backlog and ensure timely issuance of passports moving forward."

Safeguarding the process

To enhance transparency and deter corruption, the government has introduced self-tracking tools that allow applicants to monitor the status of their applications.

Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of bribery or extortion through official channels.

In a statement, the Ministry cautioned, “Applicants should avoid falling victim to fraudsters. The official passport fees are publicly listed, and no additional payments should be made outside of those.”

A step towards efficiency

This crackdown on inefficiencies reflects the government’s commitment to improving service delivery.

By prioritising the clearance of uncollected passports and modernising the application process, the immigration department is setting the stage for a smoother and more transparent experience for all Kenyans.

With regional offices spreading across the country and robust systems in place, the government is poised to better meet the growing demands of a mobile population.

