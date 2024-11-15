The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

Amos Robi

In response to the surging demand for passports, the government has ramped up its capacity.

Kenyans at an immigration office. Kenyans without e-passport will not be granted the Schengen visa from June 1
Kenyans at an immigration office. Kenyans without e-passport will not be granted the Schengen visa from June 1
  • Migrant labour counters established to fast-track applications for those with immediate travel needs
  • Investments in printing technology and additional staffing improve processing speeds
  • New regional offices open in Kericho and Bungoma with plans for more in Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos

Recommended articles

The government has taken a step to address a growing backlog of unclaimed passports by temporarily suspending online booking services.

This move, announced by the Directorate of Immigration, targets the collection of approximately 65,000 passports left unclaimed at various centres across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major application hubs, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Embu, and Eldoret, have been overwhelmed by piles of uncollected passports.

By halting new bookings, the government aims to redirect focus and resources towards clearing this backlog.

This suspension is also strategic in accommodating Kenyans who urgently need passports for job opportunities abroad.

A photo of a Kenyan passport (1)
A photo of a Kenyan passport (1) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the urgency for passports among Kenyans seeking employment abroad, the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS) has established Migrant Labour counters to prioritise their applications.

Applicants for this service are required to provide relevant proof to justify the urgency of their requests.

In response to the surging demand for passports, the government has ramped up its capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investments in advanced printing technology and additional staffing have significantly improved processing speeds.

To decentralise services and ease congestion at the main immigration office in Nyayo House, new regional offices have opened in Kericho and Bungoma, with plans underway for more in Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos.

The Ministry of Interior highlighted these efforts, noting, "The reforms have enabled us to address the historical backlog and ensure timely issuance of passports moving forward."

A photo of Nyayo House
A photo of Nyayo House A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

ADVERTISEMENT

To enhance transparency and deter corruption, the government has introduced self-tracking tools that allow applicants to monitor the status of their applications.

Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of bribery or extortion through official channels.

In a statement, the Ministry cautioned, “Applicants should avoid falling victim to fraudsters. The official passport fees are publicly listed, and no additional payments should be made outside of those.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This crackdown on inefficiencies reflects the government’s commitment to improving service delivery.

By prioritising the clearance of uncollected passports and modernising the application process, the immigration department is setting the stage for a smoother and more transparent experience for all Kenyans.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023 Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

With regional offices spreading across the country and robust systems in place, the government is poised to better meet the growing demands of a mobile population.

ADVERTISEMENT

This reform is a promising step toward a streamlined and citizen-focused approach.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A stock photo of a person in hospital

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory