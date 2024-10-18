Court gives DPP nod to prosecute Omar Lali for death of Keroche heiress Tecra

This decision paves the way for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to pursue murder charges against Lali, marking a new turn in a case that has been ongoing for several years.

Background of the Tecra Muigai case

Tecra Muigai tragically passed away on May 2, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a fall at a house in Shella, Lamu County, where she lived with Lali.

Initially, Lali, who was in a relationship with Muigai at the time, informed investigators that her death resulted from an accidental fall down a flight of stairs. However, he later changed his statement, claiming that Tecra had fallen in the bathroom instead.

Following her death, Lali was arrested and charged with murder in the Lamu Law Courts. However, after reviewing the case, the DPP terminated the murder charges on July 16, 2020, and opted for an open inquest. As a result, Lali was released on bond and granted freedom.

Investigations and arrests

The investigation into Tecra Muigai’s death included thorough examinations, such as toxicology reports, post-mortem analyses, and the retrieval of phone records.

Despite these efforts, the case was surrounded by controversy and allegations. On several occasions, Lali’s freedom was challenged, including a rearrest in July 2020 after new evidence was brought forward by the state.

In March 2021, further complications arose when new information revealed that Lali had coerced Muigai into transferring Sh1 million to his account. This detail was uncovered by Tecra’s mother, Tabitha Karanja, who is also the current Senator of Nakuru.

These revelations prompted the court to summon Lali once again, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

Testimonies from Tecra’s family

During the hearings, members of Tecra Muigai’s family gave testimonies expressing their suspicions about Lali’s role in her death.

Tecra’s brother, James Karanja, made claims that Lali had used supernatural means to influence his sister and isolate her from her family.

In June 2021, Magistrate Zainab Abdul issued arrest warrants for three of Omar Lali's friends. These individuals had been summoned to court as witnesses but failed to attend the proceedings.

They were believed to be the first people to arrive at the scene following Tecra’s fatal fall. The failure of these key witnesses to appear in court added further complications to the already complex case.

Omar Lali found criminally liable in Tecra Muigai's death

On October 18, 2024, in a significant development, Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that Lali could be held criminally responsible for Tecra Muigai’s death.

This ruling permits the DPP to officially file murder charges against Lali, changing the direction of the case. Up until this point, the inquest suggested that there was insufficient evidence to conclusively determine the cause of Tecra’s death.

The decision to pursue murder charges signals that additional evidence may have come to light.

This turn of events is likely to reopen the investigation into Tecra Muigai’s tragic death, bringing renewed public interest and scrutiny into the details of what really transpired between her and Omar Lali.

Tecra Muigai’s burial and family tribute

Tecra Muigai was laid to rest on May 16, 2020, in a private burial held in Naivasha. Her sister, Anerlisa Muigai, delivered a heartfelt eulogy titled “Eight Point Tribute to My Soulmate,” in which she reflected on Tecra's life and the lessons learned from her passing.

“Your exit from the stage in your prime has forced me to reflect on the meaning of life and the lives of other phenomenal figures who left early, who, like you, lived their lives fully and with a burning urgency to accomplish a mission,” Anerlisa wrote, expressing the deep loss felt by her family.

Conclusion

As the DPP prepares to move forward, the spotlight will once again be on Lali, and the quest for justice for Tecra Muigai continues.