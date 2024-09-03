I'm coming for you! Wanjigi vows showdown with Ruto after close associates go missing

In a press conference on September 3, Wanjigi, who was recently detained in connection with anti-government protests, did not hold back.

He directly accused President Ruto of being responsible for the abductions and killings that have been reported in recent months.

Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

Wanjigi accuses Ruto of kidnapping is close associates

Wanjigi’s frustration was palpable as he addressed the media, revealing that some visitors who came to see him after his arrest have gone missing.

Among those missing are Bob Njage and the Longman Twins, who were reportedly abducted by the police three weeks ago and have yet to be located.

"We are standing in solidarity with the families who are searching for their loved ones, those who have been abducted and disappeared," Wanjigi declared.

"I am deeply affected by this situation, especially after Bob Njage and the Longman Twins came to visit me in Kamukunji. They were taken by the police, and it has been three weeks without any trace of them," he continued.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

I'm coming for you - Jimi Wanjigi warns Ruto

Wanjigi criticised the current administration, claiming that the country is moving in the wrong direction.

He lamented that Kenya is not living up to the ideals envisioned by the framers of the new constitution.

He further warned President Ruto, "William Ruto, I am coming for you. I am coming for you in the political arena, in the legal arena and am coming for you with the constitution of Kenya. I am coming for you. Know it today and everyday that you pretend you are the president of this state."

When asked about whether he and his team had the names of the abducted individuals, Wanjigi dismissed President Ruto's claims of ignorance.

"Ruto seems to be delusional," he stated. "The information is publicly available. Does he not watch TV like the rest of us? If he were true to his oath of office, he would have already set up an enquiry team to investigate and provide us with the details."

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya

Student leader narrates how he was kidnapped and released

Joshua Okayo, a student at the Kenya School of Law and the president of the student governing council, also shared his own experience.

Okayo revealed that he was abducted on June 26 and released two days later. He recounted finding himself by the banks of the Maragwa River in Murang’a upon his release.

"I stand with the families and friends of those who are missing," Okayo said. "This situation is personal to me. Had it not been for the public pressure, I might have been found dead. I urge Kenyans to continue advocating for the release of these individuals."

Okayo also addressed President Ruto, expressing frustration with the current state of affairs.

Joshua Okayo, a student at the Kenya School of Law and the president of the student governing council Pulse Live Kenya