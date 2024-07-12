Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

On Thursday, July 11, President William Ruto made a significant political move by firing his entire Cabinet.

The decision, which the president stated was in line with the country's latest developments, left only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi untouched.

Karen Nyamu requests Ruto to rehire Kithure Kindiki

Among the many reactions to this bold move was a notable one from Karen Nyamu. Via Instagram, Nyamu praised President Ruto for listening to the citizens and taking decisive action.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu

However, she urged the president to reconsider re-hiring former Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Nyamu expressed her support for Ruto’s leadership but emphasised the need for Kindiki’s energy and zeal in the government.

"Of all the skills of leadership, listening is the most valuable. You spoke and the president is executing one action at a time. Mr. President, if you do anything for the sake of Kenya and our common good and future, you know your number one supporter," Nyamu wrote.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

She highlighted Kindiki’s leadership qualities and his previous contributions, suggesting that his skills were still very much needed.

"I wish that gentleman Kindiki Kithure could be put to good use. We still need his energy and exemplary zeal," she wrote.

Public reactions to Karen Nyamu's request

Nyamu's suggestion sparked a wave of reactions from Kenyans, many of whom, are in opposition.

They expressed skepticism about Nyamu’s motivations, advising her to start packing her bags because she might be the next to leave her office.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram

Reaction: Karen Nyamu is the next victim.

Reaction 2: wanasema hio kiti yako itolewe it's of no importance." (Gen Z says your position should be removed; it's of no importance.)

Reaction 3: But si you were throwing words here and there now it's when you know the importance of listening. (But weren't you the one speaking carelessly? Now you understand the importance of listening.)

Reaction 4: Is there a petition ya kutoa huyu kwa hio kiti? Asking for myself and a million others. (Is there a petition to remove her from that position? Asking for myself and millions of others.)

Reaction 5: We honestly don't need you. You should be the first to leave.

Reaction 6: Nominated parliamentarians should be next. It should be declared unconstitutional.