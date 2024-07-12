The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

Lynet Okumu

Karen Nyamu faces backlash for advocating for former cabinet secretary

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram)
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram)
  • President Ruto fired his entire Cabinet, leaving only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi untouched
  • Karen Nyamu praised President Ruto for listening to citizens but urged him to rehire former Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
  • There were calls for a petition to remove Nyamu and other nominated parliamentarians from their positions

Recommended articles

On Thursday, July 11, President William Ruto made a significant political move by firing his entire Cabinet.

The decision, which the president stated was in line with the country's latest developments, left only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi untouched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many reactions to this bold move was a notable one from Karen Nyamu. Via Instagram, Nyamu praised President Ruto for listening to the citizens and taking decisive action.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram)
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram) Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu’s cryptic message after Ruto addressed her conduct in public

However, she urged the president to reconsider re-hiring former Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Nyamu expressed her support for Ruto’s leadership but emphasised the need for Kindiki’s energy and zeal in the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of all the skills of leadership, listening is the most valuable. You spoke and the president is executing one action at a time. Mr. President, if you do anything for the sake of Kenya and our common good and future, you know your number one supporter," Nyamu wrote.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches

She highlighted Kindiki’s leadership qualities and his previous contributions, suggesting that his skills were still very much needed.

"I wish that gentleman Kindiki Kithure could be put to good use. We still need his energy and exemplary zeal," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamu's suggestion sparked a wave of reactions from Kenyans, many of whom, are in opposition.

They expressed skepticism about Nyamu’s motivations, advising her to start packing her bags because she might be the next to leave her office.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu recounts day she was forced to smoke marijuana in a Nairobi slum

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction: Karen Nyamu is the next victim.

Reaction 2: wanasema hio kiti yako itolewe it's of no importance." (Gen Z says your position should be removed; it's of no importance.)

Reaction 3: But si you were throwing words here and there now it's when you know the importance of listening. (But weren't you the one speaking carelessly? Now you understand the importance of listening.)

Reaction 4: Is there a petition ya kutoa huyu kwa hio kiti? Asking for myself and a million others. (Is there a petition to remove her from that position? Asking for myself and millions of others.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction 5: We honestly don't need you. You should be the first to leave.

Reaction 6: Nominated parliamentarians should be next. It should be declared unconstitutional.

.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

JKUAT students protest along Thika Super Highway

JKUAT students protest along Thika Super Highway

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike