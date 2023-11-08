I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

In an interview with Convo on November 7, Karen Nyamu shared her experiences and feelings, shedding light on the complexities of her relationship with the Mugithi star.

Karen's attempt to leave Samidoh

Karen Nyamu disclosed that she had made several attempts to end her relationship with Samidoh due to various reasons, including external pressure and her compassion for Samidoh's first wife, Edday Nderitu.

Even before the public was aware of their affair, Karen had grappled with the decision to part ways with Samidoh. She acknowledged the ethical and moral dilemma she faced, considering the impact of their relationship on others.

"That's the way it is. Why should I fight it, it's not that I've never tried to fight it because of pressure, and also being a good person, there are times when I would see this situation as not good. How do I feel about someone else? I think it's wrong," she said.

Karen Nyamu's internal struggles and love's hold

Despite her best efforts to distance herself from Samidoh, Karen Nyamu found herself unable to sever the emotional ties that bound them.

She revealed that the deep love she held in her heart for Samidoh consistently pulled her back into the relationship.

The emotional and spiritual connection between the two was a force she couldn't easily overcome.

Karen Nyamu - Why I can't leave Samidoh

Karen Nyamu emphasised the powerful and often inexplicable nature of love. She described her relationship with Samidoh as a natural connection, and it was this connection that made it difficult for her to walk away.

The nominated senator clarified that her relationship with Samidoh was not based on financial incentives, as they were not struggling financially.

"Things of the spirit! I tried to plan them, I said let it go now because I tried and failed...Fear the spirit! You don't know it well!" she said.

Karen's praise for boyfriend Samidoh

Karen Nyamu openly expressed her admiration for Samidoh, highlighting his appealing qualities.

She commended his cool and open demeanor, emphasising his authenticity and genuine spirit.

"He's cool, he has a cool spirit, he's very funny, he's open, he doesn't pretend, the soul is naked, you see. He has a vibe that I have never seen in my life.

"He is very attractive. He usually says some things and I know in my life I will never hear another person say them," Nyamu said.

