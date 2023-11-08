The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Lynet Okumu

Karen Nyamu admits that she made attempts to end her relationship with Samidoh due to pressure & her sympathy for his wife, but her strong emotional connection with him prevented her from doing so

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu recently revealed her struggle to end her relationship with Samuel Muchoki, famously known as Samidoh, even before their affair became public.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Convo on November 7, Karen Nyamu shared her experiences and feelings, shedding light on the complexities of her relationship with the Mugithi star.

Karen Nyamu disclosed that she had made several attempts to end her relationship with Samidoh due to various reasons, including external pressure and her compassion for Samidoh's first wife, Edday Nderitu.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu celebrates Samidoh's 33rd birthday in glamorous party

Even before the public was aware of their affair, Karen had grappled with the decision to part ways with Samidoh. She acknowledged the ethical and moral dilemma she faced, considering the impact of their relationship on others.

"That's the way it is. Why should I fight it, it's not that I've never tried to fight it because of pressure, and also being a good person, there are times when I would see this situation as not good. How do I feel about someone else? I think it's wrong," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her best efforts to distance herself from Samidoh, Karen Nyamu found herself unable to sever the emotional ties that bound them.

She revealed that the deep love she held in her heart for Samidoh consistently pulled her back into the relationship.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

The emotional and spiritual connection between the two was a force she couldn't easily overcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu emphasised the powerful and often inexplicable nature of love. She described her relationship with Samidoh as a natural connection, and it was this connection that made it difficult for her to walk away.

The nominated senator clarified that her relationship with Samidoh was not based on financial incentives, as they were not struggling financially.

"Things of the spirit! I tried to plan them, I said let it go now because I tried and failed...Fear the spirit! You don't know it well!" she said.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu openly expressed her admiration for Samidoh, highlighting his appealing qualities.

She commended his cool and open demeanor, emphasising his authenticity and genuine spirit.

"He's cool, he has a cool spirit, he's very funny, he's open, he doesn't pretend, the soul is naked, you see. He has a vibe that I have never seen in my life.

"He is very attractive. He usually says some things and I know in my life I will never hear another person say them," Nyamu said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu, Samidoh & their Children
Karen Nyamu, Samidoh & their Children Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hawawezi leta Haiti? Samidoh's response to Haiti deployment proposal

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh have two children together.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

Sheila Mwanyigha's bold response to X user attacking her age & marital status

Sheila Mwanyigha's bold response to X user attacking her age & marital status

Headteachers suspended for playing Zuchu's song in school to be reinstated

Headteachers suspended for playing Zuchu's song in school to be reinstated

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

He made me confident - Meek Mill declares President Akufo-Addo his G.O.A.T politician

He made me confident - Meek Mill declares President Akufo-Addo his G.O.A.T politician

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Jackie Matubia

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Tems did not know she was going to be released.

I cried when they gave me my prison uniform - Tems on jail time in Uganda