Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate set to join Maranda High School

Amos Robi

This is the third child the governor is sponsoring to school in a span of less than four months

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has come to the rescue of yet another student who was stranded after completing his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) due to lack of fees.

Bernard who is set to join Maranda High School was on the verge of losing his place at the school until the Nairobi county boss intervened.

“So happy for young Bernard whose dream of joining High School had been shattered due to lack of fees. He is now well on his way to Maranda School. Bernard; go on and be great! His Form 1-4 fees are fully paid for,” said Governor Sakaja.

Governor Sakaja and Bernard's family
Governor Sakaja and Bernard's family Pulse Live Kenya

This is the third student Governor Sakaja is rescuing just months after he took office.

In November 2022, Sakaja pulled a young boy out of the streets after he approached him requesting to be educated.

Sakaja embraces street boy in Nairobi CBD
READ: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

While inspecting works in the Central Business District (CBD), the governor was approached by Ibrahim Ali who he embraced pledging to support him to get an education.

"Ibrahim Ali. This young man touched my heart. While inspecting works in the CBD, he walked up to me and said he wants to go to school.

"He’s been living in the streets for months after being abandoned. He has now found a family and will go to school. I see a bright future,” Sakaja said.

In February, Sakaja promised to take care of the education of yet another needy KCPE graduate who was almost staying off school for lack of fees.

Governor Sakaja with the family of Margaret who she pledged to educate
READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

“Thanks my brother Ngaruiya Junior for highlighting the story of Margaret from Roysambu who scored 391 in KCPE but lost hope for high school due to fees," Sakaja said in a brief on Twitter.

"I’ve taken her up under our scholarship programme and will educate her for the next four years. She will excel," he added.

The governor has been extending his philanthropic hand to needy students even outside Nairobi County

