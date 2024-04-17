City petrol station shuts down after fuel tank scare [Video]

This precautionary measure was taken after attendants raised the alarm upon detecting fumes emanating from one of the fuel tanks, which currently holds over 30,000 litres of super petrol.

According to reports from the ground, the scene was swiftly attended to by a multi-agency team, comprising fire fighters, safety inspectors, and emergency response units.

The team is meticulously conducting a thorough inspection to assess the situation.

Footage from the scene shows the first responders in their safety gear, assessing the area and taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety and environmental protection.

The presence of fumes in a petrol station is a serious matter due to the highly flammable nature of petrol, which poses significant risks of fire or explosion.

Petrol station in Mombasa shuts down over fuel tank fumes scare on April 17, 2024

Officials have urged residents to maintain a safe distance and have cordoned off the area to facilitate the ongoing inspection.

Details are still forthcoming, and the station's management, in coordination with the safety agencies, will provide further updates once the comprehensive assessment is completed.

Latest updates in the Embakasi gas explosion

The incident resulted in the death of seven Kenyans and injury of nearly 300 victims who are now seeking compensation for their losses.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura confirmed that the explosion was triggered by a gas cylinder that set off a massive fireball, engulfing nearby buildings, vehicles, and businesses.

The inferno not only caused physical harm but also displaced several families and destroyed property of unknown value.

Among the victims seeking compensation is Kevin Mwangi, a 38-year-old matatu driver who sustained burns and can no longer provide for his family due to his injuries.

Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, elderly residents like Florence Muthiani, whose house was partially destroyed, are calling on the plant owner and the government to provide financial support to help them rebuild their lives.

In response to the victims' pleas, local authorities and leaders have promised to support the affected individuals in their quest for compensation.

County Assembly Member Ricardo Nyantika has vowed to ensure that justice is served, advocating for the accountability of those responsible for the establishment of the gas plant without proper safety considerations.

DP Gachagua's office delays compensation for victims

In February, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir assured the Senate that the victims of the gas explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi, will receive compensation.

The CS told Members of Senate Energy Committee that the matter of compensation of the victims is under consideration but cautioned that the matter could be delayed because disaster management is not under is docket.

The National Disaster Committee is situated in the Office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and according to CS Chirchir it should have facilitated the compensation to the victims of the tragedy within a short time.

The CS promised to take up the matter with the National Disaster Committee and urge them to expedite the process since most survivors are still homeless.

“I will engage the National Disaster Committee to know where they have reached with the compensation to the victims,” said Chirchir when he gave the committee, chaired by Senator Wahome Wamatinga, the commitment.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wanted to know why the national government had failed to compensate the victims who either lost their lives or got injured in the explosion.

“There are victims who lost their lives and have been buried, those who went to the hospital have been discharged but the government is yet to compensate the victims,” complained senator Sifuna.

During the session, Daniel Kiptoo, the Director General of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) accused the owner of the gas refilling station, Dedan Kimathi, for diverting a tanker from offloading the gas into a licensed operator in the middle of the night and instead had it offloaded in to his facility straight from the manhole of the tanker.