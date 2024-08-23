Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

Wavinya Ndeti the governor of Machakos County has expressed her immense pride as a mother after her daughter's latest achievement.

Alika Oduwole, Wavinya’s daughter, graduated from Brookhouse International School a few months ago, a milestone that was celebrated by her entire family.

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter earns three distinction credits in business

Wavinya shared details of her daughter's achievements online, highlighting Alika’s outstanding performance.

Alika earned three distinction credits, particularly excelling in Business Studies. This impressive academic performance positioned her among the top achievers in her graduating class.

The proud mother reshared pictures from Alika’s graduation, showcasing the joy and pride she felt on that special day.

One of the photos showed Alika's grades featured in a newspaper alongside her schoolmates, celebrating the high standards of academic excellence at the institution

In a message dedicated to her daughter, Wavinya celebrated her dedication, hard work, and determination, attributing her success to these qualities, alongside God's grace.

"Dear daughter Alika Oduwole, your dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice, and God's grace have triumphed. I wish you God's blessings and protection as you continue to pursue your dreams.

"Congratulations on your exemplary performance and to the entire graduating class of 2024 from Brookhouse Schools," the governor wrote on X.

Wavinya Ndeti: Proud mother of graduates

This is not the first time Wavinya has celebrated her children’s achievements at Brookhouse International School.

In August 2022, the Machakos County boss proudly marked her son Daniel’s graduation from the same school. Taking to Instagram, Wavinya shared a photo that listed the names of the graduates, with Daniel being the second candidate on the list.

Daniel, like his sister Alika, also earned three distinction credits, with Business Studies as his main subject choice.

Wavinya Ndeti's children

Wavinya Ndeti, who was married to the late Nigerian businessman Joseph Henry Dolamu Oduwole, has three children: Charles, Daniel, and Alika.

Despite the death of her husband, Wavinya has continued to be a pillar of strength for her children, supporting them in their educational journeys and personal growth.

Wavinya Ndeti’s public celebration of her children’s accomplishments serves as an inspiration to many.