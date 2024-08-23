The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

Lynet Okumu

Wavinya Ndeti reveals daughter's grades after graduating from Brookhouse.

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business
Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business
  • Wavinya Ndeti expresses pride in her daughter's graduation from Brookhouse International School.
  • Her daughter, Alika Oduwole, achieved three distinction credits, excelling in Business Studies.
  • Wavinya celebrates her daughter's dedication, hard work, and determination along with God's grace.

Wavinya Ndeti the governor of Machakos County has expressed her immense pride as a mother after her daughter's latest achievement.

Alika Oduwole, Wavinya’s daughter, graduated from Brookhouse International School a few months ago, a milestone that was celebrated by her entire family.

Wavinya shared details of her daughter's achievements online, highlighting Alika’s outstanding performance.

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business
Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business

READ: Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister was buried in Tanzania

Alika earned three distinction credits, particularly excelling in Business Studies. This impressive academic performance positioned her among the top achievers in her graduating class.

The proud mother reshared pictures from Alika’s graduation, showcasing the joy and pride she felt on that special day.

One of the photos showed Alika's grades featured in a newspaper alongside her schoolmates, celebrating the high standards of academic excellence at the institution

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business
Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business

READ: Wavinya Ndeti forced to apologize over dressing

In a message dedicated to her daughter, Wavinya celebrated her dedication, hard work, and determination, attributing her success to these qualities, alongside God's grace.

"Dear daughter Alika Oduwole, your dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice, and God's grace have triumphed. I wish you God's blessings and protection as you continue to pursue your dreams.

"Congratulations on your exemplary performance and to the entire graduating class of 2024 from Brookhouse Schools," the governor wrote on X.

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business
Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole earns three distinction credits in business

This is not the first time Wavinya has celebrated her children’s achievements at Brookhouse International School.

In August 2022, the Machakos County boss proudly marked her son Daniel’s graduation from the same school. Taking to Instagram, Wavinya shared a photo that listed the names of the graduates, with Daniel being the second candidate on the list.

Daniel, like his sister Alika, also earned three distinction credits, with Business Studies as his main subject choice.

Wavinya Ndeti's son Daniel appeared as the second candidate on the 2022 Brook house graduation list, with three distinction credits to his name under a main subject choice of Business Studies.
Wavinya Ndeti's son Daniel appeared as the second candidate on the 2022 Brook house graduation list, with three distinction credits to his name under a main subject choice of Business Studies. Wavinya Ndeti's son Daniel appeared as the second candidate on the 2022 Brook house graduation list, with three distinction credits to his name under a main subject choice of Business Studies. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Wavinya Ndeti's children

Wavinya Ndeti, who was married to the late Nigerian businessman Joseph Henry Dolamu Oduwole, has three children: Charles, Daniel, and Alika.

Despite the death of her husband, Wavinya has continued to be a pillar of strength for her children, supporting them in their educational journeys and personal growth.

Wavinya Ndeti’s public celebration of her children’s accomplishments serves as an inspiration to many.

Her expressions of gratitude towards God for guiding her children’s path reflect her belief in combining personal effort with spiritual faith.

Lynet Okumu

