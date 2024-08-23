Latest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

MetroLatest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya
Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emergesWhile spending time at the beach, the late Derrick was overwhelmed by powerful waves that swept him away, leading to his untimely death.
Netizens rally behind man who was assaulted & chained in front of son over Sh100 debtNetizens have united in support of a man who was brutally beaten by a shopkeeper in Pipeline, Nairobi, for owing a Sh100.
Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snakeIt's harmless! Kenyan nanny in Saudi Arabia surprises netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake in the kitchen
Angry passengers nearly eject man from matatu after scuffle over showing SMSThere was a moment of chaos in a Nairobi matatu plying the Kasarani route after a passenger and the matatu conductor exchanged words and nearly exchanged blows over payment of the matatu fare.
How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social mediaSocial media has been abuzz with news about the death of Evans Kosgei and Jackline Kimaiyo.
Outrage erupts as Super Metro violates traffic rules on Thika Road [Video]Video of Super Metro driving against traffic goes viral, netizens react
1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a napA Kansas City mother, Mariah Thomas, has been charged with felony after her 1-month-old baby was found dead in an oven, according to authorities.
Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a potholePothole miracle: How a road imperfection saved an 80-year-old Indian man's life
Latest updates on human head discovered at Kiambaa Dam in KiambuIn a chilling turn of events, a woman's head, wrapped in a purple blouse and concealed within a black paper bag, was discovered at a dam in Kiambaa, Kiambu County.
YouTuber jailed for 6 months after deliberately crashing plane for viewsA 30-year-old YouTuber, Trevor Jacob, has been sentenced to six months in jail for deliberately orchestrating a plane crash for online views and subsequently misleading US investigators.
‘Leave me alone’ - Prez Ruto screams at bodyguards for trying to save him from falling [Video]Loud laughter broke out at a tree-planting exercise in Kenya’s Makueni County as the country’s President William Ruto thought his entourage and security guards who swiftly rushed to his rescue while he tripped and was falling into a hole were alarmists.
Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]Richard Kioko Kiundi, popularly known as 'The Duke of Emali', according to Afrimax English, was once a billionaire living luxurious life with his family in Canada before he decided to return to Kenya to connect with his roots
Counsellor explains causes of tremors after viral videoExpert Opinion: Counsellor explains causes of alcohol-induced tremors after viral video
University student interrupts lecturer to perform Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebrationStudent apologises to lecturer after interrupting class for Siu celebration upon qualifying for professional football contract.
Son buys his mother BMW after 8 years in prisonSon surprises mother with BMW after spending 8 years in prison
I need money to marry new wife, says 67-year-old man arrested for ingesting cocaineHe was taken in for body scan which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach.
MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-oldBusia MCA Carlbenz Okonya arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old
Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in trafficA video clip capturing a woman's spontaneous leap from a motorbike ride onto the plush seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser in Nigeria has set social media abuzz.
Parents reach agreement after couple conducts wedding introduction via ZoomTemitayo Ayantayo, hailing from Nigeria, conducted a virtual wedding introduction alongside his fiancée, and both sets of parents gave them the green light to proceed with their wedding.
Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to universityGenerous well-wishers come together to secure a mother's release from prison, enabling her to send her son to university.