Police respond to ODM's attacks over Bonchari by-elections

The party had claimed that Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Treasurer Timothy Bosire were being held against their will at a hotel.

The statement also accused the officers of intimidating ODM candidate Pavel Richard Oimeke from participating in the mini poll.

However, the Kenya Police Service, through deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua said those who have been arrested were found breaking election laws.

“I would like to reiterate that the police are on the ground to facilitate peaceful and orderly conduct during the Bonchari by-election. Anyone who has been caught in violation of the law has been arrested with incontrovertible evidence and will be presented before a court of law,” said Mbugua.

The opposition regretted that the police interference had been propagated weeks to the election, citing cases and incidents where the officers clashed with ODM politicians and supporters.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna had on Monday claimed that there is a plan to rig the election.

Speaking after inspecting election materials at the Bonchari tallying centre, the SG claimed that there were marked ballot papers at a senior politician's home in Kisii town.