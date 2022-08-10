RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wangui Ngirici fires back at Waiguru after rigging allegations

Authors:

Amos Robi

Waiguru has accused Ngirici of deploying goons to disrupt tallying at Kianyaga tallying centre

Kirinyaga county gubernatorial candidate Wangui Ngirici has hit back at her competitor incumbent Anne Waiguru after allegations of voter rigging.

Waiguru had earlier alleged that the there was a plot to rig the elections after there emerged two extra ballot boxes with ballot papers passed through the backdoor of Kianyaga polling centre.

Governor Waiguru further went on to claim that her competitor had deployed goons to disrupt tallying in the centre.

“Ngirici goons now surrounding Kianyaga Tallying centre in a bid to intimidate and disrupt voter tallying for Gichugu our strong hold. No one can go in or out. And the police are doing nothing to remove them,” Waiguru lamented.

However, in a rejoinder, Ngirici has hit back at Waiguru saying the only known backdoor was her (Waiguru) tenure at NYS.

“The only back door that we know was at NYS during your tenure. TUPO SITE!” Ngirici responded.

In Jamhuri tallying centre, Starehe constituency, chaos erupted after two people emerged with ballot boxes after all ballot boxes had been dully presented in the tallying centre.

The ballot boxes did not have security seals and lids which raised suspicion.

An election observer said that the ballot boxes were suspicious forcing the commotion that ensued.

In an almost similar incident, a man appeared with election material forcing agents to ransack him.

Despite the fracas witnessed in parts of the country the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said the elections were largely transparent attributing it to the many concedes aspirants were making.

“Results for member of national assembly, member of county assembly are declared at the constituency and I want to believe the people conceding have already received the results. This is a transparent process once you have your results form and you know what have garner then you are able to concede, that is the way to go,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati further noted that the commission was working hard to ensure the electoral process winded up as soon as it could so that the winners could be declared.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Wangui Ngirici fires back at Waiguru after rigging allegations

