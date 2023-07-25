The sports category has moved to a new website.

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Amos Robi

Salasya has ambitious plans to expand his project and has extended invitations to interested individuals to join him in his mission

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya

Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, shared his plans to revive a meaningful chapter from his past.

The politician revealed that he was once a preacher in Nakuru City, passionately delivering sermons to street children in Nyayo Gardens between 2012 and 2013.

Drawing inspiration from his past endeavours, Salasya expressed his intention to return to his ministry, this time focusing on visiting children's homes to offer hope and support.

Reflecting on his days as a pastor, Salasya reminisced about his time in Nyayo Gardens, where he dedicated himself to providing hope and guidance to vulnerable street children.

"I used to be a good pastor in Nakuru town, preaching to street children and giving them hope in Nyayo Gardens between 2012 and 2013," he stated.

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

Now, years later, he feels compelled to extend his philanthropic efforts even further, touching the lives of children across multiple towns.

"Starting next month, I will return back to my ministry of serving street children. I will be visiting street children in Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, and Busia for the first round," said Salasya.

Inviting others to join him in his noble mission, Salasya emphasized the grace and potential he sees in these children.

He urged interested individuals to stay tuned for upcoming announcements about dates and locations, encouraging them to tap into the immense potential of supporting these young lives.

The MP's dedication to making a positive impact on society has not wavered since his election to parliament.

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout his tenure, Salasya has consistently extended a helping hand to those in need. One notable example is his recent act of kindness towards rapper Stevo Simple Boy, who was facing financial difficulties.

Salasya intervened, securing a house for the struggling artist and providing household items to help him begin a new chapter in life.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

