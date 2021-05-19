Raila Odinga's message to Pavel Oimeke after winning the Bonchari By-Election

In a tweet, Odinga said that the win is a clear indication of the the unwavering support and love to the ODM Party.

“Congratulations to Bonchari Mp Elect Pavel Oimeke! The win in the just concluded by-election is a clear demonstration of the unwavering support and love for

@TheODMparty Governor Ongwae, the Kisii ODM team, the Abagusii community and the entire family of ODM, kazi mzuri!” reads Odinga’s message to Oimeke.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Oimeke winner of the Bonchari by Election in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Oimeke garnered just over 8,000 votes from the constituency with 103 polling stations and 52,995 registered voted.

His closest rival was Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore who managed to gather over 7,200 votes, which was 27% of the total votes cast.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate Teresa Bitutu, who had been seen as one of the top contenders garnered 6,964 votes.