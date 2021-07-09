Stop bothering with chief hustler - Raila told by UDA party chair

In a brief statement by United Democratic Movement (UDA) party Chairman Johnstone Nduya Muthama, the faction has asked the former PM to quit questioning DP Ruto's source of wealth.

Referring to the DP as "chief hustler", the former Machakos Senator defended the 2022 Presidential aspirant's questioned generosity asking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader to focus on his own wealth.

The statement posted on Nduya's Twitter handle outlined that the "Hustler Nation" politicians are simply being generous.

"Raila Odinga should stop bothering where chief hustler gets finances to empower fellow hustlers. The art of giving is for generous hearts to fathom not stingy men like Tinga. But again, who bothers where and how he spends monies he illegally draws from the hand-cheque Government," Muthama posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former PM has been questioning Dr Ruto's numerous donations to women's groups and youth in small enterprises.

DP Ruto the hyena - Raila

In a recent speech in Mombasa county, Mr Odinga likened DP Ruto's alleged pilferage of public coffers to a fabled hyena who ate all a farmer's sheep.

Raila claimed that political leaders have been stealing from public coffers and giving the money as the supposed donations during empowerment forums.

"You hear someone chest-thumping about what they have done, that we have built this and that. As him where he took the extra money? He wants to do harambees for women groups and youth groups with cash stuffed in sacks. He goes to church. Then they say he respects God. But he is coming with your money... He is buying you with stolen money.

"Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from. These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are touring all over Kenya in helicopters... when we get in government we will jail all these people," ODM PL Odinga stated, implying that he will be going for the Presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to the accusation, DP Ruto also accused the special AU Infrastructure envoy of sabotaging the Jubilee administration's second term.

The DP stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and some of his allies needed to apologize to Kenyans for stalled government projects.

The second-in-command claimed that the alleged cartel is responsible for the corruption in government.