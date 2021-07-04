MP challenges Police Spokesperson Charles Owino to a face-off

In a war of words which played out at a funeral service on Saturday, MP Wandayi declared that he would be facing off with the police official during the upcoming General Election.

"Prepare to face me and accept whichever outcome. We are not taking any chances and we are confident that we will form the next government," the MP stated.

The legislator added that he was confident that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bill would be reinstated, assuring his supporters that BBI proponents would form the next government.

Wandayi was responding to a claim which had just been made by Spokesperson Owino concerning the woman who was buried in Siaya County over the weekend.

According to Owino, Wandayi allegedly sabotaged the late Florence Aluodo's chances at being elected as Siaya Woman Representative by supposedly rigging the party primaries.

Referencing the 2017 General Election, Owino alleged that the late Aluodo was rigged out in favour of Christine Ombaka who is the current Siaya Woman Rep.

Directing his comments at National Assembly Chairman of the Publics Accounts Committee, Mr Owino stated that he would not allow any of his votes to be stolen.