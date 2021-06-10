Woman attacks Anne Waiguru's motorcade forcing governor to disembark

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru's motorcade was attacked as she left a public event in her county.
The governor had just left a public event
A woman who is yet to be identified confronted part of the governor's security team and proceeded to approach the car which was carrying the first-time governor.
In a video seen by Pulse Live, the woman caused a commotion by attacking some of the members of the governor's convoy.
She proceeded to demand an audience with Governor Waiguru as her handlers attempted to restrain her.
The scene grew rowdy as people gathered to see what the commotion was all about. This agitated the angry woman further as she dared the security agents who were shoving her to go ahead and beat her up.
Governor Waiguru disembarked from her vehicle and granted the woman an audience as fellow Kirinyaga residents gathered to also air their grievances.
