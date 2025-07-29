You’ve probably seen him on TV as a presenter, or maybe on one of your favourite shows where he’s fully immersed in character.

Or perhaps you've come across his name online, Daniel Peter Weke.What you may not realise is that behind the camera-ready smile lies a creative force who is helping redefine what it means to be a modern-day multihyphenate.

Daniel is not just an actor. He’s also a television presenter, social media influencer, artificial intelligence prompt engineer, and entrepreneur.

His journey speaks to a new generation of creatives, where identity is fluid, talents are layered, and careers span across industries previously considered unrelated.

Daniel’s upbringing reads like a regional tour of East Africa. Born in a place called Jerusalem, not the one you’re thinking of, he went to school in Kericho and Nakuru, attended high school in Uganda, and later returned to Kenya for university.

He describes himself as a third Rwandese, a third Ugandan, and a third Kenyan, a rich cultural cocktail that influences the way he sees and tells stories.

His media career began on radio after journalist Larry Madowo invited him and comedian Eddie Butita to Nation Media Group.

“That was my first role as a presenter,” he recalls. It was a hands-on training experience that later opened doors to Ebru TV and Switch TV.

Though he had no formal training in journalism having studied International Business Administration and Marketing Daniel taught himself everything, from how to stand and speak on camera to navigating the high-pressure world of live television.

“I also learned it’s a vicious industry. You need to be fast, informed, and great at networking,” he says a lesson that helped him attract not just fans but also sponsors and major brands.

Acting with intention

Daniel’s entry into acting was accidental but destined. As a child involved in church activities in Nyahururu, he never seriously considered acting until someone told his mother,he had a face for TV.

Years later, that same person brought him to Nairobi, where he eventually landed roles in TV dramas.

Today, he stars in 'Foreplay', a Kenyan series that boldly centres male narratives tackling topics like relationships, finances, marriage, and gambling.

Daniel plays Malik, a rebellious son determined to escape the shadow of family expectations. “His dad is all about upholding the family name, but Malik wants to carve his own path,” he explains.

To prepare for the role, Daniel took method acting to heart.

I changed how I talk, how I behave, how I stir tea, how I eat chapati everything. I strip away Daniel and build a whole new person.

He even got tattoos for the role and uses scent as part of his character immersion. “Every character I play has two things: a cologne and a name. I spray the scent and say the name ‘Malik’.”

A creative mind wired for tech

Beyond the spotlight, Daniel is also a certified artificial intelligence prompt engineer. He began his tech journey in augmented reality, designing brand filters for Instagram.

That eventually evolved into a deeper interest in AI and how humans interact with it.

“I started concentrating on AI because before that I was doing AR augmented reality,” he explains.

He now helps brands and individuals understand how to communicate with AI tools for more accurate and useful results.

Even typing on Google, ‘I'm looking for DP’ that’s a prompt. But there’s a way you speak to an AI to get precise results, and that’s what I’ve studied.

It’s a rare combination showbiz flair mixed with tech fluency and one that reflects where the world of creativity is headed.

Business, branding, and balancing it all

Daniel is also a businessman. He co-runs House of Fatasha Grid, a fashion brand specialising in bespoke outfits, especially bridal wear.

His sister, Brenda, is the CEO, and together they’ve dressed public figures including politicians, musicians, and fellow actors. He also manages Wake Trends, another venture that adds to his already packed calendar.

Despite juggling numerous roles, he’s found a way to manage. “It’s not hard for me yet,” he says, half-jokingly. He credits his marketing background and discipline for helping him stay grounded and goal-oriented.

A star who’s still listening

While many public figures shy away from criticism, Daniel invites it. “I love you so much. I appreciate your support… and I also welcome criticism. If there’s something you didn’t like, let me know. If I can incorporate it, I will.”