Oscar Sudi cracks up guests at Senator Chesang’s engagement ceremony

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chasang sealed his romantic relationship with Channelle Kittony in a colourful engagement ceremony in which he received the blessings of her parents with friends, family and colleagues witnessing the joyous occasion.

The ceremony was an intimate affair for a close circle of friends and relatives with photos of the event showing Kittony and Chesang interacting with guests .

Nonetheless, it was a glamorous affair in which fashion, culture and modernity blended perfectly.

Fashion & culture on display

Pink and Brown was the theme of the event with the bride and groom stepping out in stylish outfits carefully crafted for the occasion.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chasang and his fiancé Channelle Kittony during the engagement ceremony

Kittony wore a light-pink dress with silvery embroidery which complemented Senator Chesang’s choice of a tan and brown long-sleeved shirt and trousers complete with a brown hat.

Guests at the event also had ceremonial accessories befitting their status in society and age including hats, walking stick, canes, or staff as a stylish accessory.

A-list guests present

Guests at the event included A-list politicians and corporate titans, an indication of the deep connections that the couple and their families enjoy.

Kenya African National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi were among guests at the event.

Sudi cracked up guests as he recounted how he first met Senator Chesang at a disco sixteen years ago when the groom was a university student, walking them through to the point when the lawmaker shared with him that he was dating the Channelle.

Sudi recounts first meeting with Senator Chesang at disco

Sudi recounted how his phone was stolen and sold to Chesang who returned it to him, sparking a friendship that has lasted several years.

Wakati aliniambia nimepata mtu lakini baba yake ni hatari. Sasa mimi Kiprono ni rafiki yangu siwezi muacch ikabidi ninyamaze. (When he (Chesang) told me that he has found a partner but her dad is tough, being Kiprono’s friend I had no option but to keep quiet).

Guests at the engagement ceremony of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chasang and his fiancé Channelle Kittony

He then approached Channelle’s grandmother who endorsed the union and paved the way, culminating in the engagement ceremony with the full blessings of Channelle’s father.

Sudi congratulated the couple for taking an important step in their relationship writing:

I attended the engagement ceremony of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Channelle Kittony, CECM for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure in Trans Nzoia County. I wish the couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness as they begin their new journey together.

The Bride's high-flying career & family

Channelle Kittony is the daughter of renowned businessman Kiprono Kittony and grand daughter of veteran Ziporah Kitony who once served as a Senator and Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO)

She has held several dockets in the County Government of Trans Nzoia where she currently serves as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure.

A graduate of University of Portsmouth, Chanelle has had an illustrious career in the corporate sector, following in the footsteps of her father.

Guests at the engagement ceremony of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chasang and his fiancé Channelle Kittony

Her profile on LinkedIn indicates that she kicked off her career at Homeboyz Entertainment Limited as a Creative Assistant before moving to Safaricom as a Brand Experience intern.