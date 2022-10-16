RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter with cryptic message after ugly spat

Masia Wambua

Winnie had been away from Twitter since her online spat with political opposing leaders that saw her account deactivated.

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns
Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns

Winnie Odinga, has announced her return back on Twitter after her absence for more than a month since she deactivated her account.

Read Also

Announcing the return, she noted that her mentions were in shambles saying that people have been talking about her since she left the social media platform.

Touching on an election campaign and an election day, the 32-year-old left a cryptic message that leaves many guessing and one which could be linked back to the online spat.

"Back on Twitter after some time and my mentions are in shambles. I see you've been talking. Just be knowing there's a whole different system between an election campaign and an election day. If I was handling the latter I'd be tweeting this from the wedding venue," she tweeted.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Winnie was involved in a nasty altercation with several players in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition that saw them exchange harsh words and accusations before her Twitter account was deactivated.

Winnie has been a dominant player in her father's political campaigns, both online and offline with her social media accounts active throughout the campaigns as she delved into politics, campaigning for her father and criticizing the competing side, the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Her last footprints on Twitter were controversial as she was involved in a bitter altercation with city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir on September 13.

"Since 2005, I supported freely every political journey of Raila Odinga. Today, Kenya begins a new chapter under President William Ruto. Those that let down Baba like Winnie Odinga and others at Azimio Secretariat now want to troll me. The trolling is misplaced & ill-advised," said the lawyer in a tweet before Winnie fired back saying: "Shut up for once."

Azimio blogger, Abraham Mutai weighed in on the matter noting that Winnie is among the people who misled Mr. Odinga, and that she should be the last person to speak.

Winnie Odinga casting her vote during Kibra by-election. Let's protect our bedroom - Raila's special message to Kibra as by-election heats up
Winnie Odinga casting her vote during Kibra by-election. Let's protect our bedroom - Raila's special message to Kibra as by-election heats up Winnie Odinga casting her vote during Kibra by-election. Let's protect our bedroom - Raila's special message to Kibra as by-election heats up Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

“Without fear or contradiction, Winnie Odinga is the reason there is a movement called Hustler Nation. She embodies the full regalia of an entitled arrogant rich prick who thinks the rest of us have to bow down to her because; Her father. We shall tell these stories properly,” Mutai wrote.

Winnie Odinga also savagely slammed Kenya Kwanza's Farouk Kibet, Emmanuel Talam, and Dennis Itumbi with vulgar remarks as she dismissed the possibility of marrying any of the two.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu showers fiancé with love on her birthday

Willis Raburu showers fiancé with love on her birthday

Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Gabiro Mtu Necessary's debut album on track to Grammy Awards nomination

Gabiro Mtu Necessary's debut album on track to Grammy Awards nomination

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter with cryptic message after ugly spat

Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter with cryptic message after ugly spat

Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion [Video]

Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion [Video]

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship

Trending

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

Emma Too

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Sisters, Akothee and Cebbie

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship