Fans criticise Akothee for 'bragging' about daughter’s success

Kenyan singer and entrepreneur Akothee, known for her outspoken nature, recently stirred up reactions on social media with a post about her youngest daughter, Fancy Makadia.

On August 20, 2024, Akothee shared a message on Instagram, highlighting Fancy's achievements.

However, the post did not sit well with many of her followers, who felt that the message was insensitive and boastful.

Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's post that angered fans

In the post, Akothee celebrated Fancy, who is 24 years old, finishing her master’s degree in France, and working a stable job in Paris.

Akothee also mentioned that Fancy is dating an engineer, who recently bought her a car, and that she has been sending money to support Akothee’s foundation.

"Don't hang too much on my past ,that's the foundation of my present. My last born daughter Fancy_Makadia is 24 years old, finishing her masters this year, working and stable in France Paris , dating an engineer. Her husband recently bought her a car, sending me money to support my Foundation," she wrote.

Fancy Makadia Pulse Live Kenya

The message ended with a challenge to her followers, asking, "Now, how old are you, and what do you do for a living? Where is your mother? And what have you done for her?"

Fans react to Akothee’s message

This post, intended to celebrate her daughter’s success, quickly sparked criticism. Many of Akothee’s followers felt that the post came across as a comparison between Fancy and others who may not have achieved the same level of success.

They expressed that the tone of the message was hurtful and could trigger negative emotions in those who are struggling.

Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Reaction 1: Looks like we are competing well... I'm 26, graduated, no job, not dating an engineer, just a hustler too. I've done nothing for my mum except buying her a dress on her birthday. I'm not in France, just here in Turbo, Eldoret... you win.

Reaction 2: Akothee always putting people down. Not everyone is your enemy. Share your testimony without calling people's parents' names. We are happy that you made it, that you have beautiful and amazing kids. And you are rich, Akothee. But give people a break.

Reaction 3: Dating an engineer doesn't guarantee you will have a bright future. You can date a shamba boy, and God will take you from there. Don't ask others what they have done for their mothers. We wish to buy even ordinary milk for 30 shillings, but it's hard. It's not in our wish; we still hope God will remember us.

Reaction 4: Some of the people here, their mothers are already in the graves. So does it sound funny for you when you keep on asking, where are your mothers?

Akothee with her three daughters Fancy Makadia, Vesha Okello and Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

The successful lives of Akothee's daughters

Akothee is a proud mother of five children, three daughters from her first marriage, and two sons from different relationships.

Despite the controversy surrounding her recent post, Akothee’s children have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.

1. Vesha Okello

Her firstborn daughter, Vesha Shailan, is the Digital Marketing Director at Savvy House Media and a successful businesswoman. She launched a club in July 2023.

Vesha also plays a significant role at Akothee Safaris, where she holds 40 percent shareholding powers and leads the marketing department.

Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

2. Rue Baby

Rue Baby, Akothee’s second daughter, is a well-known model and social media influencer.

She has worked with various top brands across Kenya, making a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

3. Fancy Makadia

Prudence Okello 'Fancy Makadia', Akothee’s youngest daughter, studied and lives in France. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hotel Management in February 2023.

In March 2024, Fancy got engaged to her French boyfriend, Fayrouz Vivian and they plan to wed in 2025.

Currently, she is pursuing her Master’s degree and has a stable job in France according to her mother.