Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla

Lynet Okumu

Businesswoman Cebbie Koks Nyasego has officially confirmed that her marriage to city lawyer Steve Ogolla is over.

Akothee's younger sister, Cebbie Koks with lawyer Steve Ogolla during their traditional wedding on Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks with lawyer Steve Ogolla during their traditional wedding on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Businesswoman and social media personality, Cebbie Koks Nyasego, has officially confirmed that her marriage to city lawyer Steve Ogolla is over.

The couple, who had once captured the attention of Kenyans with their glamorous wedding, have now gone their separate ways.

Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks made headlines in December 2022 with their extravagant traditional wedding.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks

The lavish affair set a high bar for weddings in Kenya, with many people envying their relationship. The wedding was attended by notable personalities such as Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, and prominent lawyer Waiganjo Kamotho, among others.

Steve Ogolla did not hold back in demonstrating his affection for Cebbie. He gifted her a sleek white Toyota Land Cruiser, in addition to the numerous cows he presented as her bride price.

The grand gesture left Cebbie elated, and she shared her excitement with her fans on social media, expressing her gratitude and love for her then husband.

Akothee's younger sister, Cebbie Koks with lawyer Steve Ogolla during their traditional wedding on Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks with lawyer Steve Ogolla during their traditional wedding on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The seemingly perfect couple started making headlines again in early 2023, but this time for all the wrong reasons.

Rumours began circulating that the couple was no longer together after Cebbie deleted their wedding photos from her social media accounts.

Although the couple did not immediately address the issue, the rumours persisted, with fans speculating about what had gone wrong.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

For months, the public speculated on the state of their relationship, as both Cebbie and Steve remained tight-lipped. However, the rumours intensified as the couple was rarely seen together, fuelling further suspicion.

On October 9, 2024, Cebbie Koks finally put an end to the speculation. In a candid post on her Facebook page, she confirmed that her marriage to Steve Ogolla had ended.

Her post read: “I am healed… You can give me another Luo man to eat my lungs kaff kaf! And to finish completely!” The message, while light-hearted, confirmed what many had already suspected – the couple was no longer together.

Steve Ogolla and fiance Cebbie Koks
Steve Ogolla and fiance Cebbie Koks Steve Ogolla and fiance Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

The breakup confirmation came after weeks of reports alleging that Cebbie's ex was involved with another woman.

However, the woman later apologised to the public, clarifying that her post claiming Steve was one of her ‘cutters’ had been a joke.

Now that Cebbie has confirmed the breakup, it is clear that the relationship, once admired by many, has come to an end.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

While neither Steve Ogolla nor Cebbie Koks has offered specific details about what led to the breakup, it is evident that both parties are moving on with their lives.

