Cess Mutungi's replacement on Classic 105 & why Jaymo Ule Msee is exiting radio

2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Nominee Nadia Favre has announced her highly-anticipated return to radio.

The former X FM presenter shared the exciting news on her Instagram, revealing that she will be joining Radio Africa-owned Classic 105, a station owned by Radio Africa.

In her announcement, Nadia expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to join one of Kenya's biggest radio stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been six weeks since I was last on air. In that time, I've played more padel tennis and eaten more achari than one ever should (Truly, I even got an ulcer from it)," she stated.

Radio presenter Nadia Favre Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia will be replacing Cess Mutungi, who departed from Classic 105 on June 26, 2024. She will be co-hosting the drive show with Mike Mondo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reflecting on her new role, she shared, "Today, I get to do something super SUPA DUPA special, I get to be part of one of the biggest stations in the country. A huge leap for me in my quest to giggle with every single Kenyan."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her stint at X FM, Nadia has also worked with Capital FM between 2021 and 2023. Her return to radio is highly anticipated by her fans and colleagues alike.

"It's official! I'm joining the Classic 105 drive show with my old friend Mike Mondo. Looks like the XFM gang is back together!" she exclaimed on her Instagram page, signalling a promising reunion for fans of their previous collaborations.

Radio presenter Nadia Favre Pulse Live Kenya

Jaymo Ule Msee departs from Trace Eastern Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

In other media news, comedian and radio host Jaymo Ule Msee has announced his departure from Trace Eastern Africa.

Jaymo, who previously worked with Homeboyz Radio, shared the news on Instagram, marking the end of his time hosting the 'Bar Talk' show.

"Today is the last day ya BarTalk Show pale Trace Eastern Africa," Jaymo wrote.

"A huge shout to all BarTalk Fans, my cohost Cliff, and all team members that we have shared the platform. You have all made the BarTalk show to what it is today," Jaymo added.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaymo extended his gratitude to his colleagues and supervisors, particularly thanking Danny Mucira for his support.

"Salute to our boss Danny Mucira for trusting us with the platform and all Trace Eastern Africa colleagues for everything we did together," he said.