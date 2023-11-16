The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mustafa confesses biggest mistake he made during his time with Marya

Lynet Okumu

Rapper Colonel Mustafa now admits to a regrettable action with his ex-girlfriend Marya

Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya
Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa recently opened up about his regret over introducing his ex-girlfriend, singer Marya, into the music industry.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Iko Nini Podcast on November 15, the 'Lenga Stress' hitmaker shared insights into their tumultuous relationship, shedding light on the challenges fame brought and how it contributed to their eventual break-up.

Colonel Mustafa admitted to feeling remorseful for bringing Marya into the music scene. He explained that although they intended to create opportunities and make money together, fame took its toll on Marya, leading to unforeseen consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya
Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Mustafa's shop remains closed, 6 months after receiving over Sh600K donation

Mustafa acknowledged that Marya might not have been ready for the challenges that came with being in the limelight.

After Marya gained popularity in the music industry, external influences, promises, and attention played a role in their relationship's downfall.

"What happened is I think nilifanya makosa kumuingiza kwenye muziki... maybe hakuwa ready na hayo mambo because she didn't want that. Hakuwa anataka mambo ya muziki. But tuliona kuna kitu, tulikuwa tunaeza tengeneza pesa naye na tukaona afanye.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So mi nilifanya kwa roho nzuri. But sasa vile aliingia game akapendwa akahit, watu ni wengi huku nje, na watu wako na promises nyingi. So ikakuja ikakatika, watu waliingia wakaharibu na ikaisha hivo," he said.

Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya
Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Colonel Mustapha shares lessons on reckless living, money, fame and slay queens

Mustafa clarified that the damage to their relationship went beyond musical endeavors. He pointed out that deep-rooted issues, including infidelity, had a more profound impact on their connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper revealed that Marya's involvement in activities that jeopardised their trust significantly affected their relationship.

"Kitu iliharibu relatinship yangu na Marya si mambo na treligion. It was something deep amabayo cheating ilikuwa katikati. So tangu afanye hivo yeye mwenyewe alisema haezi kuwa na mimi.

Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya
Colonel Mustafa and ex Marya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Singer Marya confirms break up with baby daddy

The turning point in their relationship came when Colonel Mustafa discovered unsettling details about Marya's actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recounted an incident where he discovered questionable things on Marya's phone while she was away for a show. This experience left him scarred and uneasy about phones.

"I was looking forward to two weeks na simuoni na tulikuwa tunaishi pamoja. When she came back I think she was going to a show and she left her phone. So vile niliingia kwa kabambe haikuwa na pin.

"Kuna vitu niliona hapo iliniacha na phobia ya simu hadi wa leo. Kuna vitu niliona kama nyumba yote inanukia harufu yako ya marashi tangu uende. Plus vitu vingine ambavo waliongelea ambazo ziliniharibu kichwa hiyo time," he said.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustafa and Marya were once considered a celebrity power couple, enjoying a five-year relationship that captured public attention.

However, their journey was marred by ups and downs, with Marya accusing Mustafa of being abusive. Their turbulent relationship eventually led to a split.

After parting ways, both Mustafa and Marya faced challenges in their respective lives. Marya was rumored to have worked in a brothel to make ends meet, while Colonel Mustafa experienced financial difficulties, leading him to take up manual labor.

Colonel Mustafa, who recently made headlines for facing financial hardships received a generous donation of over Sh600K from Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

The funds were aimed at helping him start anew, overcome financial difficulties, and take care of his sick mother's hospital bills and surgery.

The singer has made a comeback to the music scene after a prolonged hiatus. His return is met with anticipation from fans who have supported him through challenging times.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mustafa confesses biggest mistake he made during his time with Marya

Mustafa confesses biggest mistake he made during his time with Marya

Dating multiple women is a financial burden – Iyanya

Dating multiple women is a financial burden – Iyanya

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

Sheryl Gabriella admits chemistry with Kabugi sometimes block potential suitors

Sheryl Gabriella admits chemistry with Kabugi sometimes block potential suitors

J Blessing gives his side of the story after allegations of domestic abuse by Avril

J Blessing gives his side of the story after allegations of domestic abuse by Avril

Content creator King Bizzy's tragic crash exposes tactics used by Thika Road robbers

Content creator King Bizzy's tragic crash exposes tactics used by Thika Road robbers

Akothee unmasks friends' attempts to woo Nelly, affirms his devotion to her

Akothee unmasks friends' attempts to woo Nelly, affirms his devotion to her

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years

J Blessing

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

Amber Ray

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station