Mustafa confesses biggest mistake he made during his time with Marya

In an interview on Iko Nini Podcast on November 15, the 'Lenga Stress' hitmaker shared insights into their tumultuous relationship, shedding light on the challenges fame brought and how it contributed to their eventual break-up.

Why Mustafa regret introducing Marya to music

Colonel Mustafa admitted to feeling remorseful for bringing Marya into the music scene. He explained that although they intended to create opportunities and make money together, fame took its toll on Marya, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Mustafa acknowledged that Marya might not have been ready for the challenges that came with being in the limelight.

After Marya gained popularity in the music industry, external influences, promises, and attention played a role in their relationship's downfall.

"What happened is I think nilifanya makosa kumuingiza kwenye muziki... maybe hakuwa ready na hayo mambo because she didn't want that. Hakuwa anataka mambo ya muziki. But tuliona kuna kitu, tulikuwa tunaeza tengeneza pesa naye na tukaona afanye.

"So mi nilifanya kwa roho nzuri. But sasa vile aliingia game akapendwa akahit, watu ni wengi huku nje, na watu wako na promises nyingi. So ikakuja ikakatika, watu waliingia wakaharibu na ikaisha hivo," he said.

Real reason Mustafa & Marya broke up

Mustafa clarified that the damage to their relationship went beyond musical endeavors. He pointed out that deep-rooted issues, including infidelity, had a more profound impact on their connection.

The rapper revealed that Marya's involvement in activities that jeopardised their trust significantly affected their relationship.

"Kitu iliharibu relatinship yangu na Marya si mambo na treligion. It was something deep amabayo cheating ilikuwa katikati. So tangu afanye hivo yeye mwenyewe alisema haezi kuwa na mimi.

The turning point in their relationship came when Colonel Mustafa discovered unsettling details about Marya's actions.

He recounted an incident where he discovered questionable things on Marya's phone while she was away for a show. This experience left him scarred and uneasy about phones.

"I was looking forward to two weeks na simuoni na tulikuwa tunaishi pamoja. When she came back I think she was going to a show and she left her phone. So vile niliingia kwa kabambe haikuwa na pin.

"Kuna vitu niliona hapo iliniacha na phobia ya simu hadi wa leo. Kuna vitu niliona kama nyumba yote inanukia harufu yako ya marashi tangu uende. Plus vitu vingine ambavo waliongelea ambazo ziliniharibu kichwa hiyo time," he said.

Mustafa & Marya, once a celebrity power couple

Colonel Mustafa and Marya were once considered a celebrity power couple, enjoying a five-year relationship that captured public attention.

However, their journey was marred by ups and downs, with Marya accusing Mustafa of being abusive. Their turbulent relationship eventually led to a split.

After parting ways, both Mustafa and Marya faced challenges in their respective lives. Marya was rumored to have worked in a brothel to make ends meet, while Colonel Mustafa experienced financial difficulties, leading him to take up manual labor.

Mustafa's music comeback

Colonel Mustafa, who recently made headlines for facing financial hardships received a generous donation of over Sh600K from Kenyans.

The funds were aimed at helping him start anew, overcome financial difficulties, and take care of his sick mother's hospital bills and surgery.